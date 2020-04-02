What Is Extramarks App? Know Everything About Features Of This Learning App

Many learning apps have emerged lately to help children across the globe to study effectively online. This not only helps children to study at home and practice social distancing on account of the dangers associated with Coronavirus pandemic but it also helps them to gain more and more efficient ways of learning and studying at home. Apps like Extramarks, help children to learn, ask questions and have an interactive study time at home.

What is Extramarks app?

Source: Play Store

Extramarks is a digital learning platform for students who have a smartphone at home. The learning app consists of 'Alex', an AI-based learning assistant, who helps the user to have a personalized learning experience with engaging visuals and animations. The AI helps the students to get their doubts cleared instantly.

The Education software promises to provide solutions for everything on the app, through visual and interactive learning modules. Extramarks also makes studying at home more effective by providing homework, projects, essays, tests, or assignments. The android software also provides NCERT solutions that are considered to be the best by many users who use the app. Extramarks contains solutions for all the subjects, including classes of both CBSE and ICSE Boards examinations.

What are the key features of Extramarks Education app?

Extramarks consists of the syllabus from KG to grade 12 coverings the entire K12 spectrum. The app is famous for providing solutions for all subjects like Science, Maths, Social Science, English, English Core, English Elective, Hindi, Sanskrit, Economics, History, Geography, Political Science, Accountancy, Business Studies, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science (C++ and Python), Informatics Practices, Multimedia Web and Technology and more. The practice and study material of the learning app is aligned to NCERT books and covers all topics including NCERT Solutions. The education app gives results, scorecards, an overview of the performance of the student, a challenge section where users can do quiz contests, and more. There are in-app purchases for many important features of the app as well.

