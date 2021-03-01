What Is Facebook BARS? Facebook Launches New IOS App For Aspiring Rappers

The social media giant Facebook has recently come up with a new app for people to aspire to become rappers. The App is called BARS and is under a closed beta right now. Read on know what is Facebook BARS.

What is Facebook BARS?

Facebook has come up with an app that lets amateur rappers and aspiring rap artists to flex their creative muscles. The new app is called BARS. The app is available on iOS devices under a closed beta and the core function of this app is to allow aspiring rappers to come up with their own beats and sounds with a little bit of help from the app. The app will also serve as a platform to browse different rap videos from creators.

BARS has a lot of tools and a vast library of professional beats to add their own custom lyrics over them. You can record a video of yourself rapping with the beats in the background. BARS app will also suggest some lyrics, rhyming words, and audio effects that will go along well with your musical creation. The app also has the option to enable autotune and customise it. From the looks of it, this is going to be a very good app for rappers to jump-start their career without needing to hire expensive studios and equipment to make songs or albums.

How to use Facebook BARS?

Firstly, you will have to download the app. You can find Facebook BARS Download on the App Store for Apple devices. As of now, the BARS hasn't been launched on the Android platform but if the app becomes popular, there's a good chance an Android version of the app will also be made available. Just like Instagram Reels, BARS allows you to create rap videos of a maximum of 60 seconds.

You can also check out the works of other creators through the 'New' and 'Featured' options where you can see the latest videos. The creator's name will be embedded in the corner of every video. You can like the video by tapping on a video and it'll give a 'Fire' like how an Instagram heart works. You can also follow artists you like and their content will show up in your feed whenever they post new videos. Stay tuned for more news on BARS and Facebook.

