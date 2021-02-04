What Is Hive Social App? How Did It Start Trending Overnight? Read Here

Social media is altogether a different world on its own in which people can share their daily updates, photos, videos and more with other people. However, a new social media platform, called Hive, has emerged recently, and it is already considered one of the best social apps. As the app is getting more and more popular, many are wondering about what is Hive social app. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is Hive social app?

Hive has been trending a lot in recent times, and that is why many are wondering whether it is a newly launched app. However, Hive was released in October 2019 which is more than a year now. The app is a whole package of impeccability reminding us of the old times when the social media industry was new. The app can be called a mixture of some great features of Twitter and Instagram. However, it allows you to post text, photos, or videos on its social platform, but the most interesting feature is that a user can add their favourite background song to their profile.

Talking about the Hive Social app, the application is currently the No. 1 app in the social media section of the Apple App Store and the No. 2 most-downloaded app overall. Hive’s creator, Kassandra Pop who is just 22-year-old has been waiting for this moment for quite a while, as per her statement to Fast Company.

How did Hive Social App become viral overnight?

According to a tweet by Pop from the official Hive Twitter account, the creators paid a TikToker to talk about the app which was later recognised by One Direction Psychic who loved the application and mentioned it on Twitter. After this, the app bloomed and started trending overnight. The story is quite unreal but this is how it actually happened. Below are the tweets in which the 22-year-old explained the entire story about the newly found popularity of the app, have a look -

We had @imanimlewis do a paid promotion for us on TikTok on Monday night and then @1DPsychic tweeted about us Tuesday morning as well and caught the attention of Stan Twitter. We’ve had a large influx of users because of them!🥺🐝💛 https://t.co/S9ygxaPRPT — Hive (@TheHIVE_Social) February 3, 2021

Also, @1DPsychic ‘s post was NOT an ad/paid promotion. They just really loved Hive and tweeted about us 🥺❤️ — Hive (@TheHIVE_Social) February 3, 2021

