Xbox Series X Restock February 2021: Microsoft Stock Shortages To Last Until June 2021

Players have been hoping to get the Xbox Series X by Microsoft as soon as possible, but that hasn’t been a possibility for most. The issue for the players is not just the low production rate, but scalpers and bots have entered the scene too. These scalpers are hoarding the Xbox Series X and S consoles and selling them to other buyers for a major profit. This is a serious issue that is being faced by both next-gen consoles competitors (Xbox Series X/ S and PS5). However, gamers have not yet lost hope and they keep an eye on when will Xbox Series X restock. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
Well, the current situation related to the Xbox Series X restock is shattering all hopes for gamers who have not been lucky enough to get the console yet. According to Mike Spencer's statement to the New York Times, Xbox Series X stock shortages won't be getting better until at least June 2021. Microsoft this week suggested that gamers will be waiting longer than expected.
