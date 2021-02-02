Last Updated:

Xbox Series X Restock February 2021: Microsoft Stock Shortages To Last Until June 2021

Xbox Series X restock Feb 2021 details for you. Know whether top Xbox resellers like Walmart, Amazon, Gamestop, Target, Best Buy & more have the console or not.

Yash Tripathi
Players have been hoping to get the Xbox Series X by Microsoft as soon as possible, but that hasn’t been a possibility for most. The issue for the players is not just the low production rate, but scalpers and bots have entered the scene too. These scalpers are hoarding the Xbox Series X and S consoles and selling them to other buyers for a major profit. This is a serious issue that is being faced by both next-gen consoles competitors (Xbox Series X/ S and PS5). However, gamers have not yet lost hope and they keep an eye on when will Xbox Series X restock. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

When will Xbox Series X restock?

Well, the current situation related to the Xbox Series X restock is shattering all hopes for gamers who have not been lucky enough to get the console yet. According to Mike Spencer's statement to the New York Times, Xbox Series X stock shortages won't be getting better until at least June 2021. Microsoft this week suggested that gamers will be waiting longer than expected. 

Xbox Series X restock February 2021 details

  • Xbox Series X GameStop restock - Currently out of stock. 
  • Xbox Series X Target restock- Currently out of stock. Target
  • Xbox Series X Walmart restock - Currently out of stock. 
  • Xbox Series X Best Buy restock - Currently out of stock. 
  • Xbox Series X Amazon restock - Currently out of stock. 

Free games released for Xbox Series X 

  • Assassins Creed Valhalla: Smart Delivery
  • Borderlands 3: Smart Delivery
  • Bright Memory 1.0
  • Cuisine Royale: Smart Delivery
  • Dead by Daylight: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery
  • Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
  • DIRT 5: Smart Delivery
  • Enlisted
  • Evergate
  • The Falconeer: Smart Delivery
  • Fortnite
  • Forza Horizon 4: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery
  • Gears 5: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery
  • Gears Tactics: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery
  • Grounded: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery
  • King Oddball
  • Maneater: Smart Delivery
  • Manifold Garden: Smart Delivery
  • NBA 2K21
  • Observer: System Redux
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery
  • Planet Coaster: Smart Delivery
  • Sea of Thieves: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery
  • Tetris Effect: Connected: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery
  • The Touryst: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery
  • War Thunder: Smart Delivery
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
  • Watch Dogs: Legion: Smart Delivery
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship: Smart Delivery
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon: Smart Delivery
  • Yes, Your Grace: Smart Delivery

