Xbox Series X Restock February 2021: Microsoft Stock Shortages To Last Until June 2021

Players have been hoping to get the Xbox Series X by Microsoft as soon as possible, but that hasn’t been a possibility for most. The issue for the players is not just the low production rate, but scalpers and bots have entered the scene too. These scalpers are hoarding the Xbox Series X and S consoles and selling them to other buyers for a major profit. This is a serious issue that is being faced by both next-gen consoles competitors (Xbox Series X/ S and PS5). However, gamers have not yet lost hope and they keep an eye on when will Xbox Series X restock. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

When will Xbox Series X restock?

Well, the current situation related to the Xbox Series X restock is shattering all hopes for gamers who have not been lucky enough to get the console yet. According to Mike Spencer's statement to the New York Times, Xbox Series X stock shortages won't be getting better until at least June 2021. Microsoft this week suggested that gamers will be waiting longer than expected.

Xbox Series X restock February 2021 details

Xbox Series X GameStop restock - Currently out of stock.

Xbox Series X Target restock- Currently out of stock. Target

Xbox Series X Walmart restock - Currently out of stock.

Xbox Series X Best Buy restock - Currently out of stock.

Xbox Series X Amazon restock - Currently out of stock.

Free games released for Xbox Series X

Assassins Creed Valhalla: Smart Delivery

Borderlands 3: Smart Delivery

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale: Smart Delivery

Dead by Daylight: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5: Smart Delivery

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer: Smart Delivery

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Gears 5: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Gears Tactics: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Grounded: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

King Oddball

Maneater: Smart Delivery

Manifold Garden: Smart Delivery

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Planet Coaster: Smart Delivery

Sea of Thieves: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Tetris Effect: Connected: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

The Touryst: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

War Thunder: Smart Delivery

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion: Smart Delivery

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship: Smart Delivery

Yakuza: Like a Dragon: Smart Delivery

Yes, Your Grace: Smart Delivery

