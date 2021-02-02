IOS 14.5 Beta Adds New Features: Know What's New, Download Details, Release Date & More

Quick links:
Apple is now starting to roll out the iOS 14.5 beta (first beta) that brings interesting improvements to the 14.4 version. The new iOS update also adds new features that allow a user to unlock their iPhone using their Apple Watch. Apart from this, the iOS 14.5 beta download will also bring other cool features such as AirPlay support for Fitness+ and App Tracking Transparency feature. So, if you have been wondering about the iOS 14.5 beta features and what's new, then here is all you need to know.
As we mentioned above, iOS 14.5 beta comes with a lot of improvements, especially when you compare it to the iOS 14.4 version. The new iOS update also introduces us to three much-awaited beta features :
Apple has been very vocal about this specific feature because it will boost user privacy for iPhone users. In simple words, an iPhone device will require applications to seek permissions before tracking your activities outside the app, such as across other apps or websites. As many users will be aware of how the system works for all the apps, this new protocol added by Apple won't block such practices instead it will seek permission requiring informed consent.
AirPlay 2 is now available on various devices apart from Apple products. However, the new Fitness+ subscription service was not available for AirPlay 2. But, the iOS 14.5 Beta has finally solved the problem, and now users can stream workouts from their iPhone or iPad to any AirPlay 2 supported device including other Smart TVs. However, real-time metrics will not be seen on the screen.
While Apple promotes Face ID screen lock, some find it difficult due to the constant mask-wearing norm for the COVID-19 global pandemic. So, iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 will now help you with another option. Users can unlock their iPhones automatically wearing an unlocked Apple Watch. However, you will have to enable the feature manually. All you need to do is first wear your Apple Watch and follow the below-given steps -
The iOS 14.5 Beta (1st beta) has been released by Apple and users who wish to download it can visit the developer page. But, Apple suggests you do not run the 14.5 Beta on any critical device as the final release for the general public is due and the date hasn't been announced yet.
