IOS 14.5 Beta Adds New Features: Know What's New, Download Details, Release Date & More

Apple is now starting to roll out the iOS 14.5 beta (first beta) that brings interesting improvements to the 14.4 version. The new iOS update also adds new features that allow a user to unlock their iPhone using their Apple Watch. Apart from this, the iOS 14.5 beta download will also bring other cool features such as AirPlay support for Fitness+ and App Tracking Transparency feature. So, if you have been wondering about the iOS 14.5 beta features and what's new, then here is all you need to know.

iOS 14.5 beta features: What’s new?

As we mentioned above, iOS 14.5 beta comes with a lot of improvements, especially when you compare it to the iOS 14.4 version. The new iOS update also introduces us to three much-awaited beta features :

App Tracking Transparency

Apple has been very vocal about this specific feature because it will boost user privacy for iPhone users. In simple words, an iPhone device will require applications to seek permissions before tracking your activities outside the app, such as across other apps or websites. As many users will be aware of how the system works for all the apps, this new protocol added by Apple won't block such practices instead it will seek permission requiring informed consent.

AirPlay 2 support for Fitness+

AirPlay 2 is now available on various devices apart from Apple products. However, the new Fitness+ subscription service was not available for AirPlay 2. But, the iOS 14.5 Beta has finally solved the problem, and now users can stream workouts from their iPhone or iPad to any AirPlay 2 supported device including other Smart TVs. However, real-time metrics will not be seen on the screen.

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch

While Apple promotes Face ID screen lock, some find it difficult due to the constant mask-wearing norm for the COVID-19 global pandemic. So, iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 will now help you with another option. Users can unlock their iPhones automatically wearing an unlocked Apple Watch. However, you will have to enable the feature manually. All you need to do is first wear your Apple Watch and follow the below-given steps -

Go to Settings and select Face ID & Passcode

Now, enable the Unlock with Apple Watch toggle.

iOS 14.5 beta download details

Go to developer.apple.com on your iPhone.

Click on the "Discover" tab.

Click on the operating system buttons in the bar near the top of the screen.

Tap Download.

Log in with your developer account's username and password.

Go to the iOS 14 beta section and tap the download. This will start the process of downloading the iOS beta software profile on your iPhone.

Tap Close.

Open Settings.

Tap Profile Downloaded.

Tap Install. You may need to enter your Passcode.

Agree to the Consent form and press Install once in the upper right corner, and once at the bottom of the screen.

Press Restart to apply the changes to your iPhone.

To install the beta itself, just visit system preferences.

Launch Settings from your Home screen, tap on General, then tap on Software Update.

Once the update appears, tap on Download and Install.

Enter your Passcode.

Tap Agree to the Terms and Conditions.

Tap Agree again to confirm.

iOS 14.5 beta release date

The iOS 14.5 Beta (1st beta) has been released by Apple and users who wish to download it can visit the developer page. But, Apple suggests you do not run the 14.5 Beta on any critical device as the final release for the general public is due and the date hasn't been announced yet.

