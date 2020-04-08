What Is MPL? How To Download MPL App That Gives Cash For Playing Your Favourite Games?

During this time of lockdown where people are spending their time at home practising social distancing, many gamers are winning prizes and real cash by playing their favourite games online. If you want to earn money while enjoying your favourite games like PUBG and MPL ludo, download MPL app that has cool and exciting prizes waiting for you.

What is MPL?

Mobile Premier league popularly known as MPL is an online gaming platform that consists of numerous games, quiz, virtual sports and more. This gaming app offers real cash prizes for playing your favourite mobile games. The MPL app contains more than 40 popular games played by several gamers from distinct corners of the world. The categories of games include; adventure, action, sports & many other categories.

Also Read | Ludo King, Scrabble, and other games to play with friends during this lockdown period

The MPL app includes games like Rummy, Poker, Chess, Ludo, Carrom to Football, Cricket & Kabaddi, PUBG and many other games. A player just has to play games online & stand out in the leaderboards to win exciting prizes. Connect with your friends and see who is the real winner. A user also gets a referral bonus for every player joining through their referral link.

Also Read | How to watch Netflix together on Zoom App? Watch movies with friends on Zoom

How to download MPL game App?

One can easily download the app from the Apk link that will be sent on the mobile number easily. To get the link follow the steps given below:

Open https://www.mpl.live/ on your smartphone, tablet or PC

On the homepage, fill the empty box with the country code

After filling the mobile number on the website click on Get Link SMS

Once you receive the link through the SMS, tap on it and the link opens in the browser.

Tap on Download MPL app

Allow it to download and then install the app on your smartphone or tablet.

Also Read | What is Slow Fast Slow app? How to control video speed with this iPhone App

Also Read | Consumers spend $23.4 billion on Mobile Apps in Play Store & App Store in Q1 2020