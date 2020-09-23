What Is Anime Filter On Snapchat? How To Get It On Your Smartphone?

Snapchat is one of the widely popular social media platforms with millions of active users from around the world. Ever since its launch in 2011, the online service has rapidly grown by constantly introducing a series of new features for fans and evolving fast. One of the biggest highlights about the Snapchat app is its unique and wide range of filters which it introduces from time to time.

Also Read | What Does A Lock Mean On Snapchat? Why Is There A Lock On Some Snapchat Stories?

What is the Anime filter on Snapchat?

Snapchat has now added another fun filter which has already become a hit among users. The new filter titled “Anime Style” adapts to the user’s face and turns them into an anime character. The effects are applied based on the user’s facial attributes and their hair colour which makes it even more exciting to use.

You can use the new anime filter while recording videos and it can also be saved into your phone. Once you have saved the video using the anime filter, you can also share it on other social media platforms. So, let us quickly show you how to get the anime filter on Snapchat if you haven’t tried it already.

Also Read | How To Get The Disney Filter On Snapchat: Step-by-step Explanation

How to get the Anime filter?

The anime filter has been trending all over social media for a while now, however, users have been having issues trying to find the new filter. You can get the new Anime Style for Snapchat by clicking on the link here.

You need to access this link using your smartphone. You also need to make sure that the Snapchat app is installed on your device and that you are logged in to your account.

After clicking on the above link, you will be directed to the Snapchat app. Next, you simply need to click on the unlock button and the anime style filter will be added to your collection. You can now start recording videos with the new anime filter. However, you should note that the anime style filter will only be unlocked for 48 days. This means that you will only be able to use it for two days.

Also Read | How To Allow Camera Access On Snapchat? Check Out The 3 Methods Here

Also Read | Snapchat Update: How To Bring Back Half Swipe Feature On Snapchat?

Image credits: @NatsuT64 | Twitter