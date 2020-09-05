How To Allow Camera Access On Snapchat? Check Out The 3 Methods Here

Snapchat is one of the most popular photo and video sharing social media apps. Amid the pandemic lockdown, many new users joined the app owing to its widely popular filters. Moreover, the app rolled out several updates which led to many new users wondering how to allow camera access on Snapchat. Read on to know the steps to allow camera access on this social media app.

How to allow camera access on Snapchat?

Snapchat is a camera app which enables its users to share, upload and save photos and videos with their friends and online with other users. For some reason, there are many users who are facing issues in allowing camera access to their Snapchat. Some users complained that despite pressing “allow access” on Snapchat to use the phone’s camera, they are unable to open the camera on the app. Here are ways you could try and resolve the problems -

Method 1: Allow access through Snapchat settings

To use this method, you will have to go to your phone's setting.

Open setting on your phone.

Scroll down to ‘Snapchat’ app or simply search in the settings option for the app.

Click on the option of the app.

You will see various options from microphone to notifications on the list.

Enable the ‘camera’ option on the page.

Next, click on Photos option from the previous page.

Enable ‘Read and write’ from the options in ‘Photos’.

This would allow your Snapchat app to access the camera.

Method 2: Screentime

If Method 1 does not work for you, then go to settings again.

Open the option ‘Screentime’ and click on ‘Content & Privacy Restrictions’ and enable it.

Scroll down to photos. Click on the option and then click on ‘Allow changes’.

You will see the options of various apps that are installed on your phone. Enable Snapchat from that list.

Method 3: Uninstall and reinstall

Sometimes the app gets stuck due to some reason. But many users found it helpful to uninstall and reinstall the app. It is important to remember your credentials in order to log in back into your account.

When you will log in to your account after having reinstalled it, you will get a dialogue box.

It will ask you to allow camera access. Allow camera access from that dialogue box.

