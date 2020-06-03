What Is The Bharat Messenger App? Is The App Made In India? Details Inside

After the viral video of Sonam Wangchuk, many Indians are starting to use Indian apps products and more. This is to ensure that Indian products and services are getting more opportunities, which might help India's economy to grow faster. Similarly, many Indian apps are emerging on the app store platforms for people to download. One of these is the newly-launched Bharat Messenger app. The Bharat Messenger app is a WhatsApp-like application which enables connectivity amongst users through the internet. The messenger app has already crossed 5 lakh downloads on the Google Play Store. The new update has increased the speed of the app's registration process and more.

What is the Bharat Messenger app?

Bharat Messenger app is amongst the newest messenger apps available on Google Play Store. The free messenger app allows users to chat and connect with friends and loved ones through online messages. This free social media messenger app is not only used to chat with friends and family but it also allows its users to share multimedia, Apk files, documents, voice notes more. It also lets its users make video calls and voice calls using the internet.

The spread of Coronavirus and the LAC border issues between India and China has created a new demand for Indian products. So, in this bid, many people are reportedly trying to find more and more applications to replace apps from other countries. The Bharat Messenger App could be a useful application to chat and make calls akin to Whatsapp messenger.

Is the Bharat Messenger app made in India?

The Bharat Messenger app is an Indian-based mobile application developed by Mrityunjay Singh Communications. The application is available a with 51 MB sized-file and can be downloaded through Google Play Store easily. The messenger app has crossed 5 lakh downloads already in a short period of time.

However, it is a direct competition to Facebook-owned messenger app, Whatsapp which is going to feature the new payments mode in it. WhatsApp Pay is expected to be available in June 2020 in India. The messenger application is reportedly launching its payments option in partnership with three private banks including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank in India. The reports also say that the State Bank of India (SBI) will be a part of the WhatsApp Pay later after the app is launched in the market. These four selected banks were affiliated in the Beta process of WhatsApp Pay as well in 2018.

