Jio Phone To Get WhatsApp Status Update; Device's 'Gold Master' Stage Proves The Same

WhatsApp for Jio Phone is reportedly getting the ability to post status messages. The latest addition will work similarly to the way people use the Status feature on Android or Apple devices. The instant messaging application rolled out to Reliance Jio’s JioPhone and JioPhone 2 in 2018. However, it has a limited set of features back then.

WhatsApp status in Jio Phone

After a few months of its debut on Jio Phone, WhatsApp reached the Nokia 8110 4G, which is another KaiOS-based smart feature device. Jio Phone runs on KaiOS which supports online applications including WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube. According to reports, the instant messaging app expanded WhatsApp for KaiOS client in July 2019 by bringing it to all the supported phones the previous year.

As of now, the WhatsApp status update for Jio Phone is at Gold Master stage. It means that the feature is ready to operate. Software engineering lead for WhatsApp on KaiOS Joe Grinstead disclosed the same in an interview with Android Central, as per reports. Though the new feature is not the most anticipated one, it is still a major change for uncountable Jio Phone users as the application is designed as a minimum viable product.

Moreover, Joe Grinstead also talked about the voice calling support that is available on Android devices since January 2015. The software engineering lead explained that providing support for voice calls on the KaiOS operating system is quite challenging, according to reports. So, there is no clarity if the voice calling support would ever appear on Jio Phones.

According to reports, Reliance Jio Infocomm and WhatsApp announced a new version of WhatsApp for Jio Phone in 2018. They also announced that Jio Phone would support Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps, and WhatsApp from August 15, 2018, onwards. However, the initial roll involved all the applications apart from WhatsApp.

Also read: Fact Check: Is There Prohibitory Order For WhatsApp Group Admins Against Fake News?

Also read: Maharashtra Day 2020: Maharashtra Day WhatsApp Status In English

How to get WhatsApp on Jio Phone

Users can download WhatsApp on Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 by visiting the Jio Store and clicking on the download option. Jio devices run a customized version of WhatsApp which is particularly tweaked for the simple and basic interface of the Jio Phones. So, as per reports, when people open WhatsApp, they can view chat list along with a search bar on the top, which allows them to look for contacts and groups. Users can avail all the basic features of WhatsApp like sending audio recordings, videos, pictures, and documents within a chat window.

Also read: JioMart App Meets WhatsApp: Learn How To Use WhatsApp To Place Orders On JioMart

Also read: Vat Savitri Vrat Images To Share As WhatsApp Status & Celebrate The Auspicious Day