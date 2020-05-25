JioMart App Meets WhatsApp: Learn How To Use WhatsApp To Place Orders On JioMart

In the quest to bring down Reliance’s net debt of more than $20 billion down to zero before March 2021, Mukesh Ambani is selling stakes to investors worldwide. Similarly, Facebook-Jio's partnership is amongst the biggest deals of the year 2020 where the social media firm bought almost 10% stake in Reliance Jio. This deal has brought new beginnings in the online trading business of India as the country's one of the favourite messaging app, WhatsApp can now be used to place orders on JioMart.

Users can now place orders using JioMart

Now, Jio has started testing its online grocery shopping portal across India when the country is still under lockdown. The JioMart app is available in more than 200 cities across the country as per the reports. However, JioMart started a pilot project last month serving users in Mumbai and three neighbourhoods surrounding Mumbai such as Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan where users can place orders using WhatsApp messenger.

Launching JioMart has helped Reliance Industries to get into head-to-head competition with big eCommerce companies such as Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.’s Flipkart which is an ever-growing market in the world. By enabling JioMart with WhatsApp, JioMart will provide easy access to its services to more than 400 million users of the messenger app. After the launch of WhatsApp Pay, JioMart will be benefitted highly through this coalition.

How to use WhatsApp to place orders on JioMart?

Save the number +91 88500 08000 on your phone as JioMart.

on your phone as JioMart. Now, Refresh your contact list on WhatsApp and search search for JioMart.

In the JioMart chat window type “Hi” and send it.

You will receive a welcome message along with a shopping link to order groceries and other essential goods.

People who are not situated in Mumbai will receive an auto-generated message reading that the service is available in “Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan only.”

The shopping link remains active for 30-minutes only.

Once the order has been placed it will send you the store’s address and Google Maps location. Follow these above-given steps to smoothly place orders on JioMart WhatsApp services.

