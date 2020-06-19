What Is The Chinese App Detector? How It Works, Origin, Developer And More

The remove China apps and technology trend in India is spreading like a storm. Many apps have emerged in support of this trend to make Indians aware of several Chinese apps such as PUBG, TikTok, UC Browser and more. While many are becoming popular, a new application called the Chinese App Detector App has emerged in India. This India-based application has several features that might come handy for users to know more about the apps they download. If you are wondering what is the Chinese App Detector app, here is all you need to know about it.

What is the Chinese App Detector app?

The Chinese App Detector app is developed by an India-based app development company known as the RRR apps. The application is on Google Play Store for information purpose which asks the user to allow it to scan their device. Once the scanning process is complete, the Chinese app detector lists out all the application that has been linked to a Chinese app development companies.

It has an interface to allow its users to remove Chinese apps from the application itself to make it easier for the users. They just have to click on 'Uninstall' to remove China-based apps from their smartphones. However, the application does not have any feature that provides users to choose an alternative app in the uninstalled app's place, but users have rated it 4.8 stars on Google Play Store. Note that one can only detect and remove applications which are already downloaded and installed in the smartphone. Also, Chinese App Detector download is currently not available for iOS App Store but users of Android smartphones can simply download it through the Google Play Store.

Screenshot of Google Play Store

Chinese App Detector is from which country?

Chinese App Detector application is designed and developed by RRR Apps company. The organisation is headquartered in Rajkot, Gujarat. The Chinese App Detector download on Google Play Store has crossed 500k that is 5 lakh users, as of writing this article. Apart from Chinese App Detector app, the app developer is also responsible for creating a math puzzle software called the 'Can You Do It?' app.

