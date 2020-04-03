Chinese Apps Are Taking Over The Indian App Market; Know The Top 25 Chinese Apps

The number of people in India who are using smartphones and the internet is increasing daily. This is why India has become the world’s fastest-growing mobile app market over the past few years. The country has over 1.3 billion potential consumers and many apps have been successful in luring the users to download their apps. However, reports reveal that Chinese apps are ruling the Indian app market as many users have opted to download them significantly.

Top Chinese apps in the Indian market of 2018 & 2017

Source: Factordaily

According to a leading tech portal, in December 2017, only 18 Chinese apps and software were listed in the top 100 apps on Google Play Store. However, the number significantly increased to 44 by the end of 2018.

Most popular Chinese apps among the top 100 in India

Social content platforms: Helo and SHAREit

Entertainment and short video apps: TikTok, LIKE, and Kwai

Web browser apps: UCBrowser and UCBrowser Mini

Video and live streaming apps: LiveMe, Bigo Live, and Vigo Video

Utility applications: BeautyPlus, Xender and Cam Scanner

Gaming apps and software: PUBG, Clash of Kings, Mobile Legends

E-commerce applications: ClubFactory, Shein, and Romwe

Helo – Bytedance’s social app catered to Indian users

A social networking app, Helo app is launched by a leading company from China, Bytedance. The Helo app is now amongst the best Indian social platforms and it has more than 40,000,000 users. This social app is a Chinese variant Sharechat (an Indian local app). The application includes several features such as showbiz, entertainment, politics, parenting and farming. Helo enables using multiple Indian languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, and more.

TikTok, Kwai and LIKE – Popular short video apps in India

The popular short video apps TikTok and Kwai (famously known as Kuaishou in China) are now one of the most used apps in India. The two apps along with LIKE app have been downloaded by millions of smartphone users who are using them to share personal videos. According to reports, over 39 per cent of TikTok global users are from India. Reports also reveal that the users are of mostly between the ages of 16 to 24.

Top 25 Chinese Apps in India

Helo

SHAREit

TikTok

LIKE

Kwai

UCBrowser

UCBrowser Mini

LiveMe

Bigo Live

Vigo Video

BeautyPlus

Xender

Cam Scanner

PUBG

Clash of Kings

Mobile Legends

ClubFactory

Shein

Romwe

AppLock

Club Factory

VMate

Game of Sultans

Mafia City

Battle of Empires

