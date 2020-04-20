What Is The DNA Test Filter On Instagram And How To Get The Filter?

There is a new filter on Instagram which allows you to check your ethnic breakdown without having to take a DNA test. And the best part is you can get the results in a matter of seconds for free.

What is the DNA test filter on Instagram?

The new Instagram filter is essentially a face filter that has been created by @korobov_denis. At the click of a button, the filter shows a user their five most prominent ethnicities or a mixture of the countries they come from just by scanning the user’s face.

Once it has scanned the face, it also displays a percentage for each country. However, this has led to a number of users questioning the legitimacy of this new DNA filter.

How to get the DNA test filter on Instagram?

Here’s all you need to do to try out the new DNA test filter on Instagram:

Step 1: Open Stories on your Instagram account.

Step 2: Click on the search button and look up @korobov_denis, who has created the filter.

Step 3: Once you’re on his profile, click on the Icon Filter which is a Face Emoji.

Step 4: Tap DNA test.

Step 5: Click on the ‘try it’ option, then tap ‘save’ if you wish to. Done.

How accurate is the DNA test filter?

While the DNA test filter is quite fun, a number of users have been questioning its legitimacy. This is because the filter gives wildly different results every time that you use it and certain users have also been told they actually belong to completely different races. Some users also said that it is not possible for an Instagram filter to offer individualised results to people and determine the ethnicity of users just by simply scanning their face.

