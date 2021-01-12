What Is Vibe By Hike? Is Hike Messenger Shutting Down? Know Details

On January 6, 2021, Hike app users received an official message from the app, which revealed that they're bidding a final goodbye to their users on January 14, 2021, at 11:59 pm IST. Hike Sticker Chat was the first messenger app that introduced calling and video calling feature, well before WhatsApp. Hike Sticker Chat is shutting down. But CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal and the team still have plans to stay on the ground. In their official in-app message, they said:

"Wishing you a very Happy New Year! Today we're announcing that after so many years of helping you deepen friendships, we will be shutting down Hike Sticker Chat at 11.59 pm on 14th Jan 2021. We thank you for creating amazing memories with us on Hike Sticker Chat and giving us your love and trust for so many years. We wouldn’t be here without each and every one of you. Our Hike journey moves to 2 new exciting apps and we sincerely hope you will join us on the next chapter in our journey! Introducing Vibe by Hike Introducing Rush by Hike. Don't forget to export your chats on Hike Sticker Chat to save your memories by 11:59 PM on Jan 14, 2021. You can continue to reach us on care@hike.in for any issues till 15th Feb 2021." Consecutively, the CEO of Hike Messenger, Kavin Bharti Mittal took off to Twitter to say this.

10/ With Vibe & Rush, we now have 2 Virtual Worlds that focus on a single 'Job to be Done' each thus simplifying the UX.



A much better approach for today's world that is unconstrained by cheap, fast data & powerful smartphones. — Kavin Bharti Mittal (@kavinbm) January 6, 2021

3/ HikeLand will now be 'Vibe by Hike'! pic.twitter.com/ZjPuQEZkoX — Kavin Bharti Mittal (@kavinbm) January 6, 2021

As seen in the message, Hike has revealed their ambitious plans for two new apps, Vibe by Hike and Rush by Hike. Vibe by Hike is said to be the newest version of HikeLand.

What is Vibe by Hike?

"Vibe by Hike" allows users to meet and interact with the funniest people online, safely. Many companies have tried building websites and apps around this concept but have failed to assure security. In the case of Vibe, Hike guarantees safety and says that creeps and fake profiles will not be tolerated. Vibe by Hike is meant for open-minded people who are excited to be a part of a community that treats people with kindness and respect.

To join this community, you'll need to sign up for an application process to ensure that your intentions of joining are well, and to see to it that you will make the community more vibrant and diverse. This app is an approval-only based community. Any behaviour deviating from the code of conduct mentioned in their terms will lead to removal. Looking at the promo pictures and their tagline ', Vibe by Hike seems like a fun and vibrant app. It claims to allow the user to meet the funniest people on the Internet.

