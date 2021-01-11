Is Hike App Shutting Down? CEO Mittal Introduces Rush And Vibe; Know Details

Hike Sticker Chat has been the first to introduce calling and video calling feature on a messenger app before WhatsApp. Known as the Sticker Chat platform, it has always made sure that there are enough stickers and something more for its users such as HikeLand, HikeMoji and more. But, sadly Hike has sent out a notification informing users that it is going to close operations. That is the reason why many are wondering, is Hike app shutting down? If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about.

Is Hike app shutting down?

From January 6, 2021, Hike app users received an in-app notification asking them to export their chats before the organisation closes its operation. The notification also revealed that the Indian messenger app will only operate until January 14 11:59 PM IST and after the application will be non-functional. The organisation also announced two new apps that are going to replace the messenger app.

Also Read | Epic Games free games: Get Crying Suns and Star Wars Battlefront 2 for free; Know details

The Hike App notification reads: ️‍"Wishing you a very Happy New Year! Today we're announcing that after so many years of helping you deepen friendships, we will be shutting down Hike Sticker Chat at 11.59 pm on 14th Jan 2021. We thank you for creating amazing memories with us on Hike Sticker Chat and giving us your love and trust for so many years. We wouldn’t be here without each and every one of you. Our Hike journey moves to 2 new exciting apps and we sincerely hope you will join us on the next chapter in our journey! Introducing Vibe by Hike Introducing Rush by Hike. Don't forget to export your chats on Hike Sticker Chat to save your memories by 11:59 PM on Jan 14, 2021. You can continue to reach us on care@hike.in for any issues till 15th Feb 2021."

Also Read | Lava Mobiles starts MyZ: Now choose your Lava customisable phone

Apart from this, the Hike app owner Kevin Bharti Mittal took to Twitter to share the development. Mittal wrote: "Today we're announcing that we will be sunsetting StickerChat in Jan'21. We thank you all for giving us your trust. We wouldn’t be here without you. All your data will be available to download in the app. Your HikeMoji will continue to be available in both Vibe & Rush!"

Also Read | WhatsApp to share user data with Facebook; Here are the new terms and conditions

12/ Today we're announcing that we will be sunsetting StickerChat in Jan'21.



We thank you all for giving us your trust. We wouldn’t be here without you ❤️



All your data will be available to download in the app. Your HikeMoji will continue to be available in both Vibe & Rush! — Kavin Bharti Mittal (@kavinbm) January 6, 2021

13/ We're excited to focus all our efforts on products for this new era in 2021 & beyond!



→ Vibe by hike (previously HikeLand)

→ Rush by hike



It's going to be one heck of a year. Thanks for tuning in! — Kavin Bharti Mittal (@kavinbm) January 6, 2021

️‍Also Read | Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels in Fortnite: Where to find and how to complete the quest?