Epic Games Free Games: Get Crying Suns And Star Wars Battlefront 2 For Free; Know Details

Epic Games is known for its extensive list of games listed on its online store. However, you will be amazed to know that the developer is well-known for giving free games every week on its website. To take benefit of this, sign up for an Epic Games Store account, and claim your free game each week through the store. Nevertheless, currently, the store is offering Crying Suns as a free game till Jan 13, 2021. But, players are wondering about the next one in the line. If you are wondering about Star Wars Battlefront 2 free on Epic Games, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Lava Mobiles starts MyZ: Now choose your Lava customisable phone

Epic Games to offer Star Wars Battlefront 2 for free next week

Epic Games is following up with its free games every week ritual even after giving a free game a day in December 2020. Currently, players are enjoying the Crying Suns free run on the developer's portal. Nevertheless, Crying Suns will only be available for free download until January 13, 2021, because afterwards a new one will take over and it actually a popular one.

Also Read | WhatsApp to share user data with Facebook; Here are the new terms and conditions

According to the official site of Epic Games, players will be able to enjoy Star Wars Battlefront 2 through the weekly free offering from the portal. The game will be made available from January 14, 2021, until January 21, 2021. Many players are actually waiting for this moment far too eagerly. So, keep yourself ready for the offer to start until then below is the list of system requirements you would need for the game.

Also Read | Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels in Fortnite: Where to find and how to complete the quest?

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Minimum Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-6350

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 2GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 660 2GB

DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 55GB

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Recommended Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later

Processor (AMD): AMD FX 8350 Wraith

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 6700 or equivalent

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 480 4GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 3GB

DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 55GB

Also Read | Destiny 2 mission Coup De Grace bugged; Bungie says "slow down"