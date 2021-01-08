Epic Games Free Games: Get Crying Suns And Star Wars Battlefront 2 For Free; Know Details

Quick links:
Epic Games is known for its extensive list of games listed on its online store. However, you will be amazed to know that the developer is well-known for giving free games every week on its website. To take benefit of this, sign up for an Epic Games Store account, and claim your free game each week through the store. Nevertheless, currently, the store is offering Crying Suns as a free game till Jan 13, 2021. But, players are wondering about the next one in the line. If you are wondering about Star Wars Battlefront 2 free on Epic Games, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
Also Read | Lava Mobiles starts MyZ: Now choose your Lava customisable phone
Epic Games is following up with its free games every week ritual even after giving a free game a day in December 2020. Currently, players are enjoying the Crying Suns free run on the developer's portal. Nevertheless, Crying Suns will only be available for free download until January 13, 2021, because afterwards a new one will take over and it actually a popular one.
Also Read | WhatsApp to share user data with Facebook; Here are the new terms and conditions
According to the official site of Epic Games, players will be able to enjoy Star Wars Battlefront 2 through the weekly free offering from the portal. The game will be made available from January 14, 2021, until January 21, 2021. Many players are actually waiting for this moment far too eagerly. So, keep yourself ready for the offer to start until then below is the list of system requirements you would need for the game.
Also Read | Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels in Fortnite: Where to find and how to complete the quest?
Also Read | Destiny 2 mission Coup De Grace bugged; Bungie says "slow down"