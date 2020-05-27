What Time Does HBO Max Launch? More Details About The Exclusive Platform

HBO’s parent company Warner Media is out with HBO Max, which will compete in the ever pacing streaming war. The mainstream channel’s venture is at the much needed hour. Reportedly many of the classics created by HBO will be available on the streaming site. HBO Max is a paid platform similar to its competition Netflix and Amazon Prime. The launch date for HBO Max is nearing and many enthusiastic viewers of HBO are curious about when the streaming app will be available. Some are curious to know, “What time does HBO Max launch?”

What time does HBO Max launch?

Reports suggest that HBO Max will be available for Apple TV, Samsung as well as Google Play users. People who still have an access account to login to HBO Now can use the same details. For everyone waiting for the time to roll out, will have to wait until 12.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time which is 3 am ET and 12 am PT as per HBOP representatives. HBO Maxi will be available from May 27, 2020, after a paid subscription. According to reports HBO Max will be live by 6.30 pm today on application stores and supporting devices.

HBO Max launch price and limited period discount

For anyone willing to buy HBO Max on a monthly basis will have to pay almost fifteen dollars a month which breaks down to ₹1,134 in Indian rupees. There is a discount offer for people downloading the service before 12.29 pm on May 27, 2020. However, the offer only lasts until then and afterwards its standard costs.

All about HBO Max release

HBO Max will be similar in theory to Netflix and Amazon Prime, however, the content available on the OTT platform will be different. Reports suggest that there will be a combination of classics created by Warner Media as well as a collection of films and series to binge-watch on. Warner Media’s unique move comes parallel to the time when most are staying at home and are in search of new and exciting shows and series to watch. HBO Max will be joining the league of broadcast channels turned to OTT like Disney with Disney+. Reportedly, HBO Max will be more focused on its vast library of classics that have entertained generations with unique selections of new content. Some of the OG shows and films are Love Life with Anna Kendrick, The Not Too Late show With Elmo, and who can forget one of the most popular sitcoms of the decade, that is FRIENDS. The popular sitcom which bid adieu to Netflix in early 2020 will now be available to stream on HBO Max.

