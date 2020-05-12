The Friends reunion has been delayed due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. The reunion episode was expected to appear on HBO Max on May 27. Now, one of the creators has mentioned that the reunion episode may begin after summer, according to a news portal.

Friends reunion episode for HBO Max to be filmed by the end of summer?

Also Read | Friends Reunion Breaks The Internet, Charlie Puth 'cries' As Reese Witherspoon Goes 'Epic'

Chairman Bob Greenblatt said that they initially thought they could wrap the shooting according to schedule and have the episode aired on May 27. However, due to the situation, this reunion episode shooting may have to wait for a bit longer than expected. However, the chairman did mention that if things seem to get better, they will most likely begin production by the end of summer, according to a news portal. Further on, the chairman added that they do not feel the need to have a big audience on the Friends set. He added that the episode is just about the six friends coming back together.

Also Read | From 'FRIENDS Reunion' To Sophie Turner's Birthday, Top Five Hollywood News This Week

The chairman also added that they have no intention or idea to have a reunion special with six people sitting in squares on a video call. However, he did mention that if things get out of hand, they will be forced to take a virtual route. He added that the makers still have hopes and expect to go about things in a more conventional way. Bob mentioned that regardless of the time, the reunion special will be worth the wait. Greenblatt said that the episode is also a good thing to look forward to as they are trying to get things done by fall.

Also Read | FRIENDS Reunion Might Not Be Available For Streaming In India; Read

The Friends reunion special is one of the most anticipated episodes among fans of the popular sitcom. The series had a massive fan following and people seem to enjoy the show even today. Hence, fans were eager to watch the reunion special, however, due to circumstances, it got delayed.

The Friends cast which included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were set to shoot at Stage 24 which was the original Friends set at the Warner Brothers studio in Burbank.

Also Read | International Nurses Day Wishes You Can Share With Your Family And Friends

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.