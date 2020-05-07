Singer Selena Gomez is all set to host a quarantine cooking show for HBO Max. Selena will headline the cooking show, where she will be putting her culinary skills to test with the help of different master chefs in each episode. Read ahead to know more-

Selena Gomez to host a quarantine cooking series for HBO Max

America’s singing sensation, Selena Gomez is all set to host the quarantine cooking show for HBO Max. She will also serve as the executive producer of the show. The episodes in the series are inspired by Selena’s kitchen experiences during the global pandemic. Selena Gomez will be joined by a different MasterChef in each episode. They will take on all types of cuisine, and also share various tips and tricks. The episodes will also mark a food-related charity. Selena Gomez made the announcement through her official Twitter account, while also promoting her quarantine playlist.

So excited about my cooking show with @hbomax!! Will obviously be listening to this playlist 🥰🍝 https://t.co/9QETV3AfcW — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 5, 2020

When asked about the series by a leading entertainment daily, Selena said that she has always been very vocal about her love of food. She thinks she has been asked hundreds of times in interviews if she had another career, what would she do and she has answered that it would be fun to be a chef. She definitely doesn’t have the formal training though like many and while being home she finds herself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen, added Selena Gomez.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, also shared her opinion on the subject. She told a leading entertainment daily that they are so excited to have Selena Gomez in their first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many, tries to improve her cooking skills during the quarantine. Blending her determination with top-tier culinary artists is sure to entertain and educate viewers about something everyone is trying to work through, that being, how to make cooking at home exciting, fun and delicious, said Sarah Aubrey.

