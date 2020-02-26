WhatsApp Update To Feature A Dark Mode Support For WhatsApp Web & WhatsApp Desktop

WhatsApp was in the news recently for the rollout of their much-anticipated Dark Mode feature for the Android and iOS beta. However, WhatsApp has plans of bringing the WhatsApp Dark Mode feature to WhatsApp web and WhatsApp desktop clients. Here is everything we know about the WhatsApp update plans:

Dark Mode under development for WhatsApp web and WhatsApp desktop

According to recent reports, soon after the rollout of the Dark Mode feature to the Android and iOS beta channels, the Facebook-owned internet messaging app is planning to bring the WhatsApp Dark Mode feature to the WhatsApp web and WhatsApp desktop clients. Recent media reports suggest that the development of the WhatsApp update containing dark mode for WhatsApp web and WhatsApp desktop clients is already in progress. However, with the WhatsApp update history patterns, it looks like the wait for the features will be long enough.

WABetaInfo, the blog that is concerned with keeping track of WhatsApp update changelogs and developments, was the first to notice the development of the dark interface for the WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp desktop platforms. They also saw a few significant changes with regards to the dark mode feature on the WhatsApp web and WhatsApp desktop clients. However, the development of the dark mode feature for WhatsApp desktop and web seems to be in a pretty nascent stage at the moment.

Recently, WhatsApp officially crossed the 2 billion user mark across all platforms globally. While in the last month, the WhatsApp update for Android and iOS received the dark mode feature to the beta channels; the global beta release date has not been talked about by the developers. However, myriad setting options and test versions reveal that the most anticipated WhatsApp update feature since the past one year is finally on the verge of getting official very soon.

