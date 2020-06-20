Last Updated:

WhatsApp Down? Users Report Issues With 'last Seen' Update Settings And Online Status

WhatsApp users reported a glitch in the popular messaging application Friday evening; many were not able to see whether their contacts were online or not.

Written By
Digital Desk
WhatsApp

WhatsApp users reported a glitch in the popular messaging application Friday evening. Many users were not able to see whether their contacts were online or when they were 'last seen' on the app. Many WhatsApp users took to Twitter to point out the issue and. Facebook, however, did not issue any clarification on the WhatsApp glitch. 

READ: WhatsApp Launches Payments Service In Brazil

Whatsapp down

 

 

 

READ: Your WhatsApp Number Could Be Available In Google Search Results? Read Here

 

READ: Jio Phone To Get WhatsApp Status Update; Device's 'Gold Master' Stage Proves The Same

 

 

READ: Fact Check: Is There Prohibitory Order For WhatsApp Group Admins Against Fake News?

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all