WhatsApp Down? Users Report Issues With 'last Seen' Update Settings And Online Status

WhatsApp users reported a glitch in the popular messaging application Friday evening. Many users were not able to see whether their contacts were online or when they were 'last seen' on the app. Many WhatsApp users took to Twitter to point out the issue and. Facebook, however, did not issue any clarification on the WhatsApp glitch.

Whatsapp down

Who all aren’t able to change their Whatsapp Last Seen settings? It has automatically switched to “Nobody” and now, the setting can’t be reversed. #WhatsAppDown #whatsapp @whatsapp pic.twitter.com/E7jlW6wcJX — Kaajal Singh (@Kaajalsinghh) June 19, 2020

We can’t change WhatsApp settings on `My contacts’ for last seen. And we can’t even see online status and typing notification on the bar. 🙃#WhatsApp #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/tB3NZn2yML — Ritika (@ritika_ok) June 19, 2020

#WhatsappDown Who else is facing the issue ? Can't see Last seen or Activity status :/ pic.twitter.com/LIB0tfllSu — Sneha Mohanty (@snehamohanty09) June 19, 2020

