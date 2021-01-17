WhatsApp Leaves Message On 'Status' Giving Assurance On Privacy; Netizens Raise Questions

One of the most used applications in the world, WhatsApp is currently under fire from a section of its users over its impending new privacy feature. With some already migrating to a ‘safer’ messaging service Signal, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company seem to have felt jitters. After putting off the supposed rolling out of the feature by three months and publishing full-page advertisements in Indian newspapers, the latest act from the company was assuring their users via their own 'Status' feature.

WhatsApp assures users via Status

WhatsApp users woke up to the four messages displayed on their status from a contact named ‘Whatsapp’. The messages were 'We are committed to your privacy’, ‘WhatsApp can’t see your shared location’, ‘WhatsApp can’t read or listen to your personal conversations as they’re end to encrypted’ and ‘WhatsApp doesn’t share your contacts with Facebook’.

I will find most amazing what's app status by what's app today morning..

They really cares.

Confused....@WhatsApp @wa_status pic.twitter.com/BhzLHNiLAL — Gaurang Joshi (@gaurangjoshi5) January 17, 2021

Neitzens had mixed reactions to the latest gesture by the American company. One called it ‘amazing’ that the company 'cared.' However, the others were not convinced, they termed it as a ‘damage control’ exercise, and did not have hesitation to announce that they have moved on to Signal and enjoying it.

#WhatsappStatus

Whatsapp morning status - " your chats are end to end encrypted and nobody can see them.

Meanwhile public:- pic.twitter.com/F85Dy9w2bd — Harsh Choubey (@Harshchoubey44) January 17, 2021

Sunday Stated with Whatsapp's status.

Height of damage control....

Anyways nothing is going to stop me from deleting whats app account. #WhatsAppPrivacyPolicy #WhatsappStatus #SignalApp #usesignal pic.twitter.com/x1njujWKns — Saurabh Bakare (@saurabhbakare4) January 17, 2021

Hello @WhatsApp today, i seen your status in WhatsApp releted our privacy 🔏 But sorry to say few days i use @signalapp. It's a lot of fun to use this app. pic.twitter.com/eCi5pRaAIT — Pandav Devang (@pandav_devang) January 17, 2021

Interestingly, some thought that WhatsApp being able to send a message on their status, without its contact not being saved an indicated the flaws in their new privacy policy.

This is how whatsapp respects our privacy... Though I have not saved whatsapp number I can see their status. @wa_status @WhatsApp#WhatsappStatus pic.twitter.com/8sjV4nwrLC — Mohamed Farook (@mdfarock) January 17, 2021

If @WhatsApp secure my personal detatils. Then how you find my number to send this status???? 🧐🧐🧐😯 @WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/8rTIwh4sLo — Mayukh Kundu (@MayukhKundu1) January 17, 2021

@WhatsApp without being my contact how could you show up in my whatsapp Status and put up 4 stories? #WhatsAppPrivacyPolicy pic.twitter.com/2hWiMbtYsF — deepanshu dhingra (@deepanshu_dd) January 17, 2021

WhatsApp postpones privacy policy

WhatsApp had already sent notifications to its users, asking if they were agreeing to their new terms and conditions. The company announced that those who would not agree to the new privacy policy, would not be able to use the app from February 8. However, they have now deferred the decision. The company issued a statement in a blog post:

"We're now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We're also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp. We'll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15," the blog post read.

The new policy has attracted criticism and raised doubts after the company stated that it has modified the manner in which it would process user data, along with integration with Facebook and its products.

