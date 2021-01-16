Signal App Servers Down After Record Spike In Downloads, WhatsApp Delays Privacy Update

On Friday, messaging app Signal appeared to be down just a day after it was downloaded by millions of users. Over 2,000 reports were received by the users experiencing the issues as they were unable to send messages on both the mobile and desktop apps. According to the estimates in India, Signal was downloaded by 3 million people.

Signal posted a series of tweets and acknowledged the issue as it said that the company was experiencing technical difficulties and working hard to restore the service as quickly as possible. It later said that the company has been adding new servers and extra capacity at record pace every single day this week non stop. Millions of new users are sending a message that privacy matters as we appreciate your patience. Privacy is our top priority, but adding capacity is a close second right now. We are making progress towards getting the service back online.

Signal is experiencing technical difficulties. We are working hard to restore service as quickly as possible. — Signal (@signalapp) January 15, 2021

We have been adding new servers and extra capacity at a record pace every single day this week nonstop, but today exceeded even our most optimistic projections. Millions upon millions of new users are sending a message that privacy matters. We appreciate your patience. — Signal (@signalapp) January 15, 2021

We are making progress towards getting the service back online. Privacy is our top priority, but adding capacity is a close second right now. — Signal (@signalapp) January 15, 2021

WhatsApp Delayed Privacy Updates

Due to 'misinformation causing concern' among people, Whatsapp on Friday has decided to postpone its privacy update. The company tweeted and said that the dates have been moved back on which people were asked to review and accept the terms. No one's account will be suspended or deleted on February 8. The company will soon clear up the misinformation around how privacy ad security works on Whatsapp

Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. We're still working to counter any confusion by communicating directly with @WhatsApp users. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on Feb 8 and we’ll be moving back our business plans until after May - https://t.co/H3DeSS0QfO — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 15, 2021

WhatsApp new policy explained

“WhatsApp is updating its terms and privacy policy,” reads the notification that popped up on the app. The changes will come into effect from February 8, 2021, onwards. It is also important to know that WhatsApp new policy notification was sent to both Android and iOS users. As you may have read the notification, the key updates were quite noticeable. The updated WhatsApp Privacy Policy mentions processing of user data, how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats, and how the company partners with Facebook. If you did not choose to agree to WhatsApp new policy, you will no longer be able to use their services from Feb 8.

Elon Musk Asks Followers To Switch From WhatsApp

On January 8, Tesla Inc. and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recommended the users to switch services, tweeting 'Use Signal'. After Musks' tweet, encrypted messaging app Signal received the wave of new users and the flooding sign-ups.