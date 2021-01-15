WhatsApp Read Later Feature Rolling Out Soon? Know All Details

WhatsApp has been making headlines ever since the start of this year, for all the wrong reasons though. Earlier this month, every WhatsApp user was greeted with an in-app message that stated that there will be a revise in their privacy policy, which meant that more user information will be sent to the tech-giant Facebook. It was evident that no one took it lightly as seen in the enormous shift of users from WhatsApp to other popular messaging apps. Post the event, WhatsApp tried to redeem its goodwill by clarifying their side of the story on multiple occasions. Today, WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding several features to the app to make it look more appealing.

WhatsApp Read Later feature

Read Later is reportedly the newer and finer version of the existing Archive Chats feature. The problem with WhatsApp's Archived Chats is that though the app lets you hide the chat in the archive box that is present at the bottom-most area of the app once scrolled, the chat ultimately makes it to the top of the screen if a new message arrives. Many users of WhatsApp have expressed their dismay over this feature. It seems like WhatsApp has finally taken note of the reactions. The Read Later feature was found by WhatsApp's feature tracker WABetaInfo in the latest v2.21.2.2 Android beta version of the app. The feature is still under development and will be first rolled out to Android users.

How will the WhatsApp Read Later feature function?

Read Later will be placed in the same position as the WhatsApp Archived Chats. Once enabled, your chats will be moved to the section and will be kept muted until asked otherwise. Users won't even be notified if a new message arrives. WABetaInfo reported, "When a chat is added in your archive, the user doesn’t receive notifications from it because all archived chats will be automatically muted, in order to reduce interruptions. If you don’t like Read Later and you want to ‘downgrade’ to the old functionality (once the feature will be enabled in the future), you can within WhatsApp Chat Settings." All in all, WhatsApp Read Later feature seems like a great revelation for WhatsApp users who like keeping their inbox tidy.

