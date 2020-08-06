WhatsApp Pilots Factcheck Feature; Viral Messages To Have Magnifying Glass Icon

In a remarkable move, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to fact check the contents of a viral message. The Facebook-owned app has unveiled the feature in a bid to wipe out disinformation and fake news being spread through its services.

According to the reports, the new feature is being introduced in six countries including the United Kingdom starting from August 4 and would allow users to perform a google search on content which have been forwarded by groups/people to check its accuracy.

'Magnifying Glass'

According to the reports, WhatsApp has added a magnifying glass icon that will appear next to the messages that have been forwarded through chains of five or more people.

On tapping the message's content online, it would automatically run a web-search if it contains any conspiracy theory or misinformation. WhatsApp is reported to have said that the developers are piloting this new feature for accuracy.

Since WhatsApp follows the end-to-end encryption policy, the app cannot read the messages and would only transfer the users to the web with multiple links. Thus, the web search feature attempt to enable users to conduct fact checks by flagging viral content.

