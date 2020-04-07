IMPORTANT: WhatsApp Acts To Tackle Fake-news Amid Covid; Places Limits On Forwards

WhatsApp is proactively issuing a clampdown that will allow users to share frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time, in a bid to curb the spread of misinformation and fake news through its platform amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Facebook-owned chat app has been battling the menace of the spread of fake news through its platform, the introduction of the new feature comes at a time when WhatsApp is being actively used by people to stay connected amid lockdowns globally.

Speaking to Republic TV, MoS Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said, "On their own, they are taking this initiative. We should observe some precautions."

READ | COVID-19: RS Prasad Warns Social Media Platforms Over Fake News Peddling

The latest move from WhatsApp comes at a time when countries across the world are initiating new measures to tackle the spread of rumours and fake news on social media platforms.

WhatsApp earlier let users send frequently forwarded messages to a maximum of five chats. This led to a 25% decrease in people sending forwarded messages on the platform, WhatsApp said.

READ | Fact Check: Can Police Take Action Against Whatsapp Group Admins For COVID-19 Based Jokes?

WhatsApp also launched its coronavirus information hub, and donated $1 million for fact-checking services. It has also partnered with the Indian government and state governments to launch Covid-19 WhatsApp chatbots.

The Government has created WhatsApp Chatbot on Corona.



It is called MyGov Corona Helpdesk.



Just save on WhatsApp 9013151515 and you will get automated response on queries related to Corona. — NPPA~India🇮🇳 (@nppa_india) March 20, 2020

READ | Govt Tells Supreme Court 'no More Migrants On Roads'; Apprises Court Of Anti-Corona Steps

SC on fake news

Earlier, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde also told the Centre that something had to be done to prevent the spread of misinformation through the media. CJI Bobde asked the government why criminal action was not being taken against those spreading fake news on the COVID-19 virus. “Are there any provisions under which the government can take action and punish people spreading fake news on the crisis?” CJI asked the Solicitor General.

READ | COVID-19 Crisis: PM Modi Lauds Role Of Electronic Media, Calls For Countering Fake News

(with PTI inputs)