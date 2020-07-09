Where Is Reels On Instagram? How To Make Reels On Instagram? All You Need To Know

Recently, the Indian government imposed a ban on 59 Chinese apps which included the very popular TikTok app. Soon after, Instagram App has launched a feature to enable users to create short 15-second clips similar to TikTok videos. Here are more details about the feature of the app.

The latest version of Instagram allows its users to shoot short videos and add filters or music from Instagram’s catalogue and share it. Reportedly, India is the fourth country, after Brazil, Germany and France, where the format is being tested. Hence not every user might get the feature.

Instagram has partnered with various music labels to provide a variety of songs and music to create content. The feature is called ‘Reels’. Read on to know where to find Reels and how to get started.

Where is reels on Instagram?

Reels option is available on Instagram camera similar to Boomerang and Instagram live.

You need to make sure that your Instagram app is updated.

Once your app is updated, open the Instagram camera for Instagram stories.

The ‘Reels’ option is at the bottom of the screen alongside ‘story’ and ‘live’.

How to make reels on Instagram?

Click on the ‘Reels’ option to start making a video.

You can switch between the front camera and rearview camera.

You will get to see various option on the left-hand side of the screen.

The options are to add music, filters, change recording speed, etc.

You can even record a reel with your own audio, just like that in TikTok.

Reels also provides a variety of AR effects to users to enable them to add a unique touch to their videos.

To do so, click on effects and then AR effects.

The Reels feature also allows a user to record multiple 15 seconds Reels. The Reels can be recorded at once and different effects can be added to each clip. Reels can also be reviewed, deleted, and re-recorded if need be.

How to post reels on Instagram

Once you have recorded a Reel, you can share it on stories simply like the Instagram stories.

Unlike the regular Instagram stories, Reels can be shared in the Explore section and it can be viewed by everyone on the social media platform.

Reels also has a tool, called ‘use Audio’, which will allow others to use your original audio to create their reels.

