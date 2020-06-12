Ashiesh Roy Reels Under Financial Crunch; Says 'Have To Stop Dialysis As I Have No Money'

The unprecedented lockdown extension has seen many actors come out and openly speak about the financial dilemma they are reeling under. In an interview with a leading news daily, actor Ashiesh Roy, who is known for his work in television soap dramas like Sasural Simar Ka, spoke about his kidney infection and he might have to soon stop dialysis as he has no resources left to fund the process. Ashiesh Roy also revealed that he urgently needs a surgery that costs Rs 1 lakh, however, he has no funds for the same.

Ashiesh revealed that he is on the path to recovery as most of the excess water in his body has been removed, however, the doctors have inserted a temporary catheter into his neck, which will be shifted to a different side after ten dialysis sessions. Speaking about the cost of the process, Ashiesh remarked that finance is his biggest worry and that he is currently facing ‘a great financial crisis’. Adding to the same, Ashiesh Roy admitted that he must go for four dialysis sessions a week, with each session costing him â‚¹ 2000, which is slowly draining all his funds.

Reportedly, Ashiesh cannot get a kidney transplant for at least six months, as there is high risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. And this has left him no option but to go for the dialysis sessions. If the reports are to be believed, Ashiesh Roy has received financial support from several members of the industry, including filmmakers Luv Ranjan, Hansal Mehta, Habib Faisal and Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Actor Rajesh Kareer's public plead

This comes after actor Rajesh Kareer spoke about his financial stress and pleaded his viewers to donate him â‚¹300-400. Rajesh Kareer asked for the money so that he could travel back to his native place in Punjab. The video shared on Facebook features a distressed Rajesh Kareer saying that people might recognise him from his show, Begusarai.

The actor said in the video: “If I shy anymore, living would be difficult. I want to confess that my situation is very bad and I am in need of monetary help. My situation is quite critical.”

