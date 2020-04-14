The Debate
Why Are Subtitles Not Working On Hulu? Use These Tricks & Watch Your Favourite Shows

Apps

Why are subtitles not working on Hulu? Here are some easy steps that you can use effectively to solve the problem at home. Read more to find out.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
why are subtitles not working on hulu

At this time when people are trying to practice physical distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak, streaming apps like Hulu are having major outage or subtitles problems in their apps. People around the globe are trying to use Hulu app for entertainment especially Anime lovers who watch their favourite anime in Japanese and cannot understand without subtitles. Due to this, many fans have started reporting "Naruto subtitles on Hulu not working" or "Boruto subtitles on Hulu not working" problems.

Why are subtitles not working on Hulu? How to fix it?

Videos are missing captions/subtitles on many Naruto episodes

According to Hulu app support guidelines, captions/subtitles are available for most of the shows and movies in the Hulu streaming library. If you are watching a particular video and find out that the captions/subtitles appear to be unavailable, take note of the following points: 

  • Make sure that you have correctly enabled them in the Hulu app  
  • Check your device’s accessibility settings
  • Test other videos for comparison purposes. If other videos are affected, run through these troubleshooting steps for common playback issues. 

Also Read | Why Was Hulu Down? Know All About The Site's Outage And How To Resolve The Problem

How to enable/disable closed captions on Hulu

On mobile and living room devices captions settings are a user preference, so each person can enable or disable them using their profile. On Hulu.com, these settings are set at the account level and will be reflected across all profiles.

Smart TV or Living Room Devices

To enable closed captions/subtitles on living room devices that support the latest Hulu app:

  • During playback, press the up button or swipe down on your remote to pull up the playback bar 
  • Press or swipe up again to open the Settings menu
  • Under Captions & Subtitles, select On or Off 
  • To enable closed captions/subtitles on living room devices that support the classic Hulu app:
  • During playback, press the up button on your remote to pull up the play bar 
  • Press up again for more options
  • Select Captions, then choose an available language or select Off 

Also Read | Hilary Duff asks Disney to move 'Lizzie McGuire' revival to Hulu

Mobile

To enable closed captions/subtitles for shows like Naruto, Boruto or other Anime on supported mobile devices:

  • During playback, tap the Settings icon
  • Tap Auto, On, or Off under Subtitles & Captions
  • Tap the X to save your preferences and resume playback

Also Read | Disney Takes Over Hulu From Comcast As Stream Wars Heat Up

Web

To enable closed captions/subtitles to watch shows like Naruto and Boruto on Hulu.com:

  • During playback, click the Settings icon
  • Click into the Subtitles & Audio menu
  • Choose an available language or select Off 

If no other videos are affected, or if the issue is not resolved by troubleshooting, contact the Hulu Support for further assistance. If it turns out that we do not have the captions/subtitles that a user is looking for, they can submit a request by emailing the details to captions-feedback@hulu.com.

Also Read | Greta Thunberg's documentary to be made by Disney's streaming platform, Hulu

