Why Are Subtitles Not Working On Hulu? Use These Tricks & Watch Your Favourite Shows

At this time when people are trying to practice physical distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak, streaming apps like Hulu are having major outage or subtitles problems in their apps. People around the globe are trying to use Hulu app for entertainment especially Anime lovers who watch their favourite anime in Japanese and cannot understand without subtitles. Due to this, many fans have started reporting "Naruto subtitles on Hulu not working" or "Boruto subtitles on Hulu not working" problems.
According to Hulu app support guidelines, captions/subtitles are available for most of the shows and movies in the Hulu streaming library. If you are watching a particular video and find out that the captions/subtitles appear to be unavailable, take note of the following points:
On mobile and living room devices captions settings are a user preference, so each person can enable or disable them using their profile. On Hulu.com, these settings are set at the account level and will be reflected across all profiles.
To enable closed captions/subtitles on living room devices that support the latest Hulu app:
To enable closed captions/subtitles for shows like Naruto, Boruto or other Anime on supported mobile devices:
To enable closed captions/subtitles to watch shows like Naruto and Boruto on Hulu.com:
If no other videos are affected, or if the issue is not resolved by troubleshooting, contact the Hulu Support for further assistance. If it turns out that we do not have the captions/subtitles that a user is looking for, they can submit a request by emailing the details to captions-feedback@hulu.com.
