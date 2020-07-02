Why Is SHAREit Still Working In India After Getting Removed From Google Play?

The Government of India, on June 29, imposed a ban on 59 Chinese apps in the wake of rising Indo-China border tension in Ladakh, citing threat to the country’s security and society. The Ministry of Information and Technology has stated that these Chinese apps were in violation of user privacy and shared their data on servers located outside of India.

The ban features some of the most used mobile apps including the likes of TikTok, Shein, and UC Browser. Another popular app that received a ban is the file-sharing platform SHAREit.

Why is SHAREit still working in India?

SHAREit has been one of the most preferred file-sharing applications among users for many years now as it allowed mobile users to transfer large data files with ease. The Chinese mobile app has crossed the 500-million user mark with more than 1.5 million active users.

Google has now pulled down SHAREit from the Play Store for Indian users; however, the app is still operational for existing users. This means that users who have the app installed on their devices will be able to continue using the app and share files with other SHAREit users. As for new users, they won’t be able to download SHAREit from the Google Play Store as it is no longer part of the app listing on the platform.

Why is SHAREit still not banned completely?

Besides getting the app de-listed from the platform, the Internet Service Providers in the country will need to blacklist each and every host-name and domain name that is associated with the particular application for the ban to come into effect, and for these apps to cease functioning. The ISPs will actually need to stop the data traffic on these platforms as data is key for these apps to remain operational. The Indian government is already in talks with Internet Service Providers and telecom operators in the country to help enforce a complete ban on these applications.

The true nature of the ban on these Chinese mobile applications have not been officially revealed yet; however, it is believed that it will be applicable to the existing users as well. However, a few apps may continue to work offline if they aren’t updated.

Image credits: SHAREit