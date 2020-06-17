Top Four Indian App Alternatives To SHAREit App: Specifications, Origin, Names And More

If SHAREit application is not the choice for file transfer anymore, then there are more applications that can come to the rescue of impending woes of file transfers. One can use Indian app alternatives to SHAREit to share images, videos, and audio applications quickly. The applications will have the same results and delivery as SHAREit while you delete the application. Timely and swift transfer of files can be done with the help of the Indian version of the share apps. Read on to know Indian app alternatives to SHAREit application-

Share ALL

Share ALL is the Indian version of the SHAREit app, created by Indians. The application is a smart solution to all the sharing woes. Here is what the official website says, “Offline Share any type of files (Apps, videos, photos, music, office, PDF Etc ) in any place at any time, without using mobile data. No cables, 3G, 4G needed. You can transfer files to friends mobile anywhere and anytime.No limit for file type or size. No matter how big, Sharell can complete the file share as fast as possible.” According to the official website, the application does not require any active internet connectivity.

Smart Share

This is another popular application that can be used both on Android and IOS for file share and transfer. Anyone can use the application for free. The application can be used to share audio, video, and picture files. Here is what the website says, “Securely share your media without Internet or Mobile data plan and send and receive large files never losing the quality of media and this is 100 times faster than normal. Again, don’t use your mobile data plan to send and receive photos, videos, etc.. If your friends and family nearby reachable 100 feet. This will work any Android devices, You can use the android application anywhere, just enabling you inbuilt Mobile hotspot for sending and receiving.”

JIOSwitch

Another Indian app alternatives to SHAREit application is JIOSwitch. The application can be used for all kinds of file sharing as per the website. It is compatible with Android as well as IOS.

SFT

Swift File Transfer, like the name suggests, is an application used to transfer the file which great speed. The application is made in Bangalore, India. According to the creators, it can transfer HD movies, files, and images in only 90 seconds.

Promo Image Credits: JIO, SFT, Share All websites

