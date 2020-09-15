Amazon Toshiba Quiz Answers For September 15th; Win A 43'' Smart TV

Amazon India is back with Amazon Toshiba Quiz in which users can watch, play and win Toshiba 43'' Smart TV. Here are the questions and the answers for today’s Amazon Toshiba Quiz. Check them out below.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Toshiba 43'' Smart TV

Amazon Quiz Date: September 15th, 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

Stand a chance to win Toshiba 43'' Smart TV in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon quiz answers

As per the video, Toshiba VIDAA TV boot-up time is how many times faster than Android TV?

3

VIDAA Smart TV OS has more than 28 million users globally (Hint: Watch the video to find the answer)

True

Toshiba’s 2020 entire 4K range has which of the following feature?

Built-in Alexa

As per the video, VIDAA is #1 Smart TV OS in which of the following countries?

All of the above

VIDAA OS has which of the following TUV Rheinland certified protection? (Hint: the answer can be found in the video)

Privacy

Image credits: Amazon screengrab