Amazon Black Friday Sale: Get Up To 50% Off On Smartwatch Deals On These Brands

The Amazon Black Friday Fest is live in India and offering great deals on classic and smart watches. During the Black Friday sale, smartwatches from leading companies such as Apple and Fossil will be available at discounted prices.

Most of the products are eligible for Prime benefits and interested customers can avail of one-day delivery as well. Additionally, there is a 10% instant discount for customers using SBI credit cards.

Amazon Black Friday Sale deals on smartwatches

Fossil Gen 5

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2021 has listed the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel smartwatch at Rs. 18,495, down from the original price of Rs. 22,995, resulting in 20% discount. The smartwatch comes with a 3.2cm AMOLED display along with a 328 ppi. On the storage front, it has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Under the hood, the smartwatch has a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and runs on Wear OS by Google. It features advanced sensors such as a PPG heart rate monitor, Off-body IR, gyroscope, compass and many more. Fossil also offers multiple bands and casings to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is currently available at Rs. 17,990, down from its original price of Rs. 34,990, resulting in a 49% discount. Along with a 1.6" Super AMOLED display, the smartwatch runs on Tizen OS 5.5. Under the hood, users get the Exynos 9110 10nm dual-core processor with Mali-T720 GPU. Galaxy Watch 3 also has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. As far as sensors as concerned, the watch is slightly ahead of the Fossil Gen 5. Users get ECG functionality, can measure their blood pressure and oxygen levels and much more.

Apple Watch SE

Lastly, the Apple Watch SE is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 28,900, down from its original price of Rs. 32,900. The pricing mentioned is for the 44mm model that comes with GPS in-built. The smartwatch from Apple features a large OLED display and has a processor that is twice as fast as the Apple Watch Series 3. It is also capable of detecting high and low heart rates, along with low heart rate notifications. Connectivity across Apple's ecosystem of devices is flawless and Apple Watch SE is no different.