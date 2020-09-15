Amazon To Hire 1 Lakh Employees In US, Canada To Meet Surge In Lockdown Shopping

Amazon is hiring 100,000 new full time and part time employees across the United States and Canada. The package offers a starting wage of $15 an hour and the new jobs include benefits and sign-on bonuses of as much as $1,000 in selected cities. In an official statement, the company said that the employees will also get access to training programs.

Read: Amazon Upcoming Sale September 2020: Happy Savings Days Date And Details

Amazon benefits from COVID-19 lockdown

This comes as an addition to the 33,000 corporate and technology employees that the company hired last week. The company said in a statement that it has plans to open 100 new operations buildings in September across fulfillment centers, delivery stations, sorting centers and other sites. Also, earlier in September, the company announced plans to add 7,000 permanent workers in the United Kingdom. It has also made similar announcements in Ireland and South Africa.

Read: Amazon Sale August 15: Bumper Discount On Products To Take Advantage Of

During the COVID-19 lockdown, online shopping services have become essential for many households. This has contributed to the surge in the company’s shares as there has been an increase of about 70 per cent, lifting its market value to $1.56 trillion. Since then, the company has been adding jobs globally. According to the July financial reports of the company, it has increased numbers of full and part time employees by about 10 per cent to 876,800 in the first 6 months of 2020. Also, the company has spent a total of $4 billion in the second quarter on Covid-19-related initiatives. This was done to keep its employees safe and provide them with additional compensation.

Read: Amazon Wheel Of Fortune Quiz Answers, Sept 13: Win OnePlus Nord, Noise Smartwatch & More

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan To Be First Indian Celebrity As Amazon's Alexa Voice

(Image Credits: Shutterstock)