Amitabh Bachchan To Be First Indian Celebrity As Amazon's Alexa Voice

Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan will soon be on Alexa. One of the prominent e-commerce website Amazon has announced the partnership with the 77-year-old Bollywood star that will bring his voice to Amazon's digital assistant, making him the first Indian celebrity voice on Alexa. Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on Instagram while sharing the news with fans. In the post, the actor called it a “privileged and honour.”

Amitabh Bachchan partner's with Amazon to create an experience

According to NDTV’s venture website Gadget 360, The Bachchan Alexa skill will offer jokes, weather, advice, Shayari (Urdu poetry), motivational quotes, and more. According to the online portal, this feature is all set to launch in 2021 as a paid experience, but Amazon says you can get a taste of what it sounds like by saying this into any Alexa-enabled device. Further, Amitabh Bachchan also issued a statement on mail and said that technology has always given him an opportunity to adapt to a new form. He further said that be it in films, television shows, podcasts, and more, he is excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa. With voice technology, he said that the team is going to build something to engage more effectively with his audience and well-wishers.

In the post, the actor wrote that is innovation is a birth of new direction, new thinking, and new vision. He further wrote that he feels “Privileged and honoured to partner AMAZON for a unique voice experience.” The Sholay actor is the first Indian celebrity to lend his voice to Alexa, but he joins Samuel L. Jackson, who was revealed as the first-ever Alexa celebrity voice in September last year. The Jackson Alexa skill is only available in English. According to the portal, Amazon's announcement suggests the Bachchan Alexa skill will be limited to India, and the initial demo suggests he will speak in Hindi. It's unclear if Bachchan will also speak in English. The Amazon Alexa team will work closely with the actor to capture the iconic voice from the Shehenshah of Bollywood and deliver a unique voice experience to customers

