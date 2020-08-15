Amazon Sale August 15: Bumper Discount On Products To Take Advantage Of

The Amazon 2020 sale has witnessed heavy discounts and attractive offers on gadgets. Ever since the operations of the e-commerce companies have resumed, the Amazon sale has slashed down the prices of numerous commodities. Here are some of the best Amazon offers from the Amazon sale to check out and get your hands on before they get sold out.

Canon EOS Digital SLR Camera

Amazon has slashed the price of this gadget from Rs 34,994 to Rs 28,490. The camera has features like APS-C CMOS Sensor with 24.1 MP. The camera has a full HD video with fully manual control and selectable frame rates which has great for precision and high-quality video work. It can also be connected to WiFi, NFC and Bluetooth built-in.

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart LED TV

Amazon has slashed down the price of this product from Rs 88,990 to Rs 52,999. The TV has a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) and a refresh Rate: 50 hertz. It has a 1 year warranty and an additional 1 year warranty is applicable on panel/ module.

Samsung 253L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

The refrigerator has a 253 lt capacity. Amazon India has slashed down the price of this product from Rs 28,990 to Rs 23,340. The product has a digital inverter compressor – energy efficient, less noise & more durable.

Additional offers

No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details Here's how

Cashback: Get daily rewards up to Rs 100 on shopping with Amazon Pay UPI. Check your eligibility here Here's how

Bank Offer: 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card Here's how

Partner Offers (4): Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members. Here's how

Buy now & pay next month at 0% interest or pay in EMIs with Amazon Pay Later. Instant credit upto Rs 20,000. Check eligibility here! Here's how

Avail EMI on Debit Cards. Get credit up to Rs 1,00,000. Check eligibility here Here's how

Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases. Sign up for free Here's how

Image credits: screengrab Amazon India | Promo image: Shutterstock