Amazon Sale August 15: Bumper Discount On Products To Take Advantage Of

The Amazon 2020 sale has witnessed heavy discounts and attractive offers on gadgets. Ever since the operations of the e-commerce companies have resumed, the Amazon sale has slashed down the prices of numerous commodities. Here are some of the best Amazon offers from the Amazon sale to check out and get your hands on before they get sold out.
Amazon has slashed the price of this gadget from Rs 34,994 to Rs 28,490. The camera has features like APS-C CMOS Sensor with 24.1 MP. The camera has a full HD video with fully manual control and selectable frame rates which has great for precision and high-quality video work. It can also be connected to WiFi, NFC and Bluetooth built-in.
Amazon has slashed down the price of this product from Rs 88,990 to Rs 52,999. The TV has a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) and a refresh Rate: 50 hertz. It has a 1 year warranty and an additional 1 year warranty is applicable on panel/ module.
The refrigerator has a 253 lt capacity. Amazon India has slashed down the price of this product from Rs 28,990 to Rs 23,340. The product has a digital inverter compressor – energy efficient, less noise & more durable.
Image credits: screengrab Amazon India | Promo image: Shutterstock