Flipkart Big Billion Days To Offer LG G8X ThinQ At Just ₹19,990; Check Details

Flipkart India is set to hold its annual Big Billion Days in the country later this year where it will provide various offers to customers on a wide range of products. To kick the festive Big Billion Days sale, the Indian e-commerce platform will also offer more than 200 special edition products, ranging across various categories. And while it’s safe to say that there will be a lot of enticing offers throughout the sale, there are also plenty of deals that users will be able to catch on gadgets and electronic items.

Flipkart Big Billion Days date

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will go live on October 16 and will run until October 21. Flipkart Plus members will be offered special access to the special edition products a day before the event begins.

Flipkart Big Billion Days deals

Flipkart has offered enough details around the gadgets or electronic items that will be available on sale. However, it is now learnt that users will finally have access to Motorola’s 3 in1 Smart Wireless TWS headphones which come with TriX's technology. In addition, Flipkart users will also have access to Blue Star's breakthrough virus deactivator AC which comes equipped with a special filter to eliminate bacteria and viruses.

Apart from this, the upcoming Flipkart sale will offer buyers India's first Smart TV that will come equipped with Sound by Onkyo. The company has partnered with Nokia to offer the new suite of Smart TVs that promises to offer a home-theatre like to users. The latest endeavour has been described by Flipkart as an effort to strengthen its collaboration with Nokia. Flipkart and Nokia have also partnered earlier to bring a number of Smart TVs to the Indian consumers.

As part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, buyers will also have access to LG G8X ThinQ at just Rs.19,990 which makes it the biggest highlight of the upcoming Flipkart sale. Flipkart users will also be offered attractive discounts and exchange offers on a range of mobile phones. However, it isn't clear if these offers will be available throughout the sale period or there will be a flash deal on certain items.

To promote the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the company has also collaborated with the State Bank of India where SBI cardholders will get an instant discount of 10 per cent on purchases.

