Flipkart Next Sale From September 2020: From Big Billion Days Sale To Dusshera Sale

Online sales re something that everyone is looking out for all the time. People often look out for 'Flipkart next sale' From the most awaited Big Billion Days Sale to Dusshera Sale in October, get all the details on upcoming Flipkart sales and offers for September 2020 till the end of the year.

Also read | Flipkart Wholesale Launches Digital Platform For Kiranas, MSMEs

Flipkart Next Sale: Big Billion Days Sale & List of other Flipkart Offers for 2020

Flipkart Mobile Sale offers for September 2020 are here now. Get discounts of up to 45% on buying the best selling smartphones of 2020.

Get up to 65% discount on the TVs, ACs, clothes washers, coolers and kitchen appliances during the Flipkart Dhamaka Sale that is occurring from eighth September to twelfth September 2020. During the TV's and Appliances deal, consumers can benefit from No expense EMI, and exchange offer and more.

Also read | Labor Day Sales 2020: See The Best Patio Furniture Sets Available On Sale



If you love playing games then it is an exciting time for you as Flipkart gaming Friday sale is taking place every Friday where you would be getting a discount of up to 30% on Gaming Laptops & Gaming Accessories. Hurry up! Get the most of the offer now.

Get deals on the everyday essentials during the Flipkart Supermarket grocery sale from 1st September to 7th September 2020. Besides this, up to 80% discount is available on the monthly groceries with an addition to 5% extra instant cashback on the bank of Baroda debit cards.



Flipkart Grand Appliances Sale takes place from 18th to 21st September 2020. Get amazing discounts of Up to 65% on TVs, ACs, Refrigerators, coolers & more appliances. More discount can be available with your Federal bank debit cards & EMI transactions. There will be a bumper deal during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale taking place in September 2020 for consumers having an ICICI credit card or Citibank debit/credit card.

Also read | Amazon Wins FAA Approval For Prime Air Drone Delivery In The United States

Grand Gadget Days Sale on Flipkart is available from 22nd September to 24th September 2020 where a discount of 80% on a wide range of items such as cameras, laptops, tablets, and many other electronic items is available. Also, save more by using the HDFC Bank or Federal bank Debit.

Next is The Flipstart Days Sale on Flipkart which takes place on 1st, 2nd, and 3rd October 2020. Many offers will be available on this sale as well as additional discounts of 10% through Bank of Baroda credit cards.

The Flipkart Next Biggest Sale of the Year 2020 also known as The Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2020 takes place from the 17th of October to the 22nd of October 2020. During this Flipkart Sale consumers are eligible to use Citibank account credit or debit card to get 10% additional discount. Exchange offers, no-cost EMI and debit card EMI offers will be available as well.

The Flipkart Navratri Sale will be taking place from 20th to 24th October 2020 and consumers will get a discount of up to 70% while purchasing the products in Electronics, Home, and fashion product categories.

Lastly, the most awaited Flipkart Dusshera Sale 2020 is taking place from 23rd to 25th October 2020. Huge discounts on Electronics, mobile phones, laptops, Clothing, Footwear, Furniture, Appliances will be available as well as TVs + 10% extra discount on different bank cards.

Also read | Samsung Galaxy M31s Available On Amazon Sale; Details About Sale, Price, Specs & More

Image Credits: Flipkart

Promo Image Credits: Flipkart Twitter