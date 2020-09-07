Samsung Galaxy M31s Available On Amazon Sale; Details About Sale, Price, Specs & More

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is going on sale today on Amazon.in. The Samsung phone supports Android v10 and comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP Primary Camera. As per the promotion on Amazon.in, Galaxy M31s' camera supports Samsung's Single Take feature that allows users to capture multiple photos and videos with just one take. Nevertheless, if you have been waiting for Samsung M31s Amazon Sale details, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Amazon Sale details

Samsung Galaxy 31s is making people go crazy as it is on Amazon Sale yet again. You can get hold on to the 6 GB and 8 GB variants with an alluring discount offer of up to 15 %. The Samsung Galaxy 31s 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant comes at a price of Rs 21,499 on Amazon.in whereas the actual price is Rs 24,999. A buyer gets a 14 % discount on the smartphone in which one saves Rs 3,500. On the other hand, the Amazon Sale of the Samsung Galaxy 31s 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant comes for Rs 19,499. For this variant, a user receives a 15 % discount on the smartphone saving Rs 3,500.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Specifications:

RAM: 6 GB or 8 GB

Processor: Exynos 9611

Rear Camera: Quad Rear Camera Setup with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP

Front Camera: 32 MP

Battery: 6000 mAh

Reverse Charging: Yes, support for 25W fast charging

Display: sAMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution

Screen: Hole-punch cutout at the centre

SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Colours: Mirage Blue and Mirage Black

Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Internal Memory: 128 GB

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will have the ability to become a wireless charging-capable phone. This means the upcoming smartphone can act as the charging station and be used to charge another wireless device easily. Samsung Galaxy M31s has the support for 25W fast charging for reverse charging.

Image/ Promo Image ~ Amazon.in

