Labor Day Sales 2020: See The Best Patio Furniture Sets Available On Sale

As September has just begun, people across the United States are enjoying the pleasant days, as the season changes from summer to fall. Along with the pleasant change of seasons, the month of September also has an upcoming federal holiday known as Labor Day. Labor Day 2020 will be celebrated on September 7 in honour and memory of the American Labor movement and the contribution of labourers in building the great nation.

However, whether someone is looking to make the best of the last few weeks of summer, or getting a lead on next year’s setup, Labor Day sales are one of the best ways to score a deal on patio furniture and outdoor accessories. American retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Home Depot have put together, sales on some of the most premium furniture brands.

Labor Day Sales Patio Furniture Sets

Hampton Bay French Café 3-Piece Wicker (Home Depot)

Source: Home Depot (Offical Website)

Every furniture or design enthusiast will know that Bistro sets look stunning in small outdoor spaces. Whether it’s a terrace or smaller yard you can never go wrong with Bistro sets. This Hampton Bay option from Home Depot has French-inspired design and steel frames which are rust-resistant and wrapped in all-weather wicker. It costs only $239.20

Lark Manor Alcazar Sofa Seating (Wayfair)

Source: Wayfair (Offical Website)

At $359.99 dollars, this Lark Manor Alcazar sofa from Wayfair is a steal. It is made from weather-resistant acacia wood, and it comes with a coffee table, two armchairs, and one sofa. According to the Wayfair website, it is best to cover up the furniture, when not in use. One must also to address any spills on the cushions immediately otherwise the light-coloured fabric might get stained easily.

Haymont Steel Wicker Outdoor Patio Bistro Set (Home Depot)

Source: Home Depot (Offical Website)

This wicker outdoor patio furniture set costs on $699 and uplifts the dining room's look by giving it a bohemian vibe. On the Home Depot’s official website reviewers have stated that although it does not look as sturdy, it has turned out to be durable. The set includes two dining chairs with cushions and a table. There is also a metal frame for added durability with interwoven rope.

Sol 72 Outdoor™ Wragby Rattan Sectional Seating Group (Wayfair)

Source: Wayfair (Offical Website)

If a customer is looking for an instant patio set up without having to spend an arm and a leg, this is the best option available to them. This classy sectional seating sofa is available at $1,029.99 this Labor Day on Wayfair. What’s better is that it has been designed for year-round use, hence it is weather-resistant. Each chair and loveseat arrives with water-resistant cushions, with covers that are easy to wash in the washing machine.

AllModern Brittney Dining Set (AllModern)

Source: All Modern (Offical Website)

At $1,710, this AllModern dining set is one of the rarest creations in the world of the furniture world. For people who love creating a contrasting look in their homes, the dark colour of the Brittney Dining Set is the way to go. The rectangular dining table is water, weather, and UV-resistant. Hence, it is perfect for outdoor use.