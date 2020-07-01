Flipkart Sale July 1: Bumper Discounts On TV, Laptops, Mobile Phones

Quick links:
Flipkart sale has some of the most exciting offers that one can get their hands on. Flipkart, at the moment, is offering heavy discounts on TV brands, mobile phones, and laptops. The prices for many products have been slashed down to half on Flipkart Sale. Here is a list of several products that one can get on great discounts and offers.
Online shopping on Flipkart has a great advantage at the moment, as the e-commerce website is offering 52% off on Samsung 50 inch Ultra HD 4K TV. The price of this television set has been slashed down from Rs 99,900 to Rs 46,999. The smart TV supports apps like Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Youtube. With Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 Pixels Resolutions, the sound output is 20 W and the refresh rate is 60 Hz. There is an additional discount available on the purchase:
Flipkart India has slashed down the price of this laptop from Rs 86,990 to Rs 45,990. The laptop has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD, with a Windows 10 Home 8 GB Graphics. Another feature is that the laptop has a 14 inch full HD LED backlight anti-glare display. Flipkart is offering additional discounts on the use of certain debit and credit cards.
In Flipkart's big saving days mobile sale, the e-commerce company has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 44,999 to Rs 34,999. The features of the phone include a 64 GB ROM and 4GB RAM. The phone has a 6-inches Full HD display. Flipkart mobile sale is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:
