Flipkart Sale July 1: Bumper Discounts On TV, Laptops, Mobile Phones

Flipkart sale has some of the most exciting offers that one can get their hands on. Flipkart, at the moment, is offering heavy discounts on TV brands, mobile phones, and laptops. The prices for many products have been slashed down to half on Flipkart Sale. Here is a list of several products that one can get on great discounts and offers.

Flipkart sale July 1

Samsung 50 inch Ultra HD (4K)

Image credits: Flipkart.com

Online shopping on Flipkart has a great advantage at the moment, as the e-commerce website is offering 52% off on Samsung 50 inch Ultra HD 4K TV. The price of this television set has been slashed down from Rs 99,900 to Rs 46,999. The smart TV supports apps like Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Youtube. With Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 Pixels Resolutions, the sound output is 20 W and the refresh rate is 60 Hz. There is an additional discount available on the purchase:

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Get upto Rs 7000 off on exchange.

Get 6 months free trial of Youtube Premium with the purchase of selected smart TVs.

Asus ZenBook Core i5 8th Gen

Image credits: Flipkart screengrab

Flipkart India has slashed down the price of this laptop from Rs 86,990 to Rs 45,990. The laptop has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD, with a Windows 10 Home 8 GB Graphics. Another feature is that the laptop has a 14 inch full HD LED backlight anti-glare display. Flipkart is offering additional discounts on the use of certain debit and credit cards.

10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI Transactions.

10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit Card Transactions.

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Google Pixel 3a XL

Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

In Flipkart's big saving days mobile sale, the e-commerce company has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 44,999 to Rs 34,999. The features of the phone include a 64 GB ROM and 4GB RAM. The phone has a 6-inches Full HD display. Flipkart mobile sale is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

Bank Offer 10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Get upto â‚¹13950 off on exchange

Special Price Extra â‚¹10000 discount(price inclusive of discount)

No cost EMI â‚¹2,917/month. Standard EMI also available

Get Google Nest Mini Charcoal at â‚¹1999

Partner Offer Get 6-month YouTube Premium free trial with any Smartphone purchase

Image Credits: Shutterstock