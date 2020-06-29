Flipkart Sale 29 June: Minumum 50% Off On Samsung, Sony, Philips TV

Flipkart sale has one of the most exciting offers that one can get their hands on. Flipkart, at the moment is offering heavy discounts on several TV brands like never seen before. Moreover, there are several TV sets whose prices have been slashed down to half on Flipkart Sale. Here is a list of several TV sets that one can get on great discounts and offers.

Samsung 50 inch Ultra HD (4K)

Image credits: Flipkart.com

Online shopping on Flipkart has a great advantage at the moment, as the e-commerce website is offering 52% off on Samsung 50 inch Ultra HD 4K TV. The price of this television set has been slashed down from Rs 99,900 to Rs 46,999. The smart TV supports apps like Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Youtube. With Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 Pixels Resolutions, the sound output is 20 W and the refresh rate is 60 Hz. There is an additional discount available on the purchase:

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Get upto â‚¹7000 off on exchange.

Get 6 months free trial of Youtube Premium with the purchase of selected smart TVs.

Read Also | Non Chinese TV Brands That You Can Buy And Watch Your Favourite Movies & Shows On

Sony Bravia X7002F 49 inch Ultra HD (4K)

Image credits: Flipkart.com

During the Flipkart sale, the product is being offered on a discount of 52%. The price of the product has been slashed down from Rs 1,14,900 to Rs 54,99. The smart TV supports apps like Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Youtube. With Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 Pixels Resolutions, the sound output is 20 W and the refresh rate is 50 Hz. There is an additional discount available on the purchase:

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Get upto â‚¹7000 off on exchange.

Get 6 months free trial of Youtube Premium with purchase of selected smart TVs.

Read Also | Indian Mobile Companies: Here Is A List Of Cell-phones That Are 'Made In India'

Philips 43 inch Full HD LED Smart TV

Image credits: Flipkart.com

During the Flipkart sale, the product is being offered on a discount of 55%. The price of the product has been slashed down from Rs 55,990 to Rs 24,999. The smart TV supports apps like Netflix and Youtube. With HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels Resolutions, the sound output is 20 W and the refresh rate is 61 Hz. There is an additional discount available on the purchase:

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Get upto â‚¹7000 off on exchange.

Get 6 months free trial of Youtube Premium with purchase of selected smart TVs.

Read Also | FireStick Not Working: Possible Issues And How To Troubleshoot Them

Read Also | How To Get IOS 14 Beta Version? Find Out The Process And More Details Here

Image Credits: Shutterstock