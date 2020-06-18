Flipkart Sale June 18: Minimum 40% Discount On Asus, Acer, Avita Laptops

Flipkart June Sale is here, and the e-commerce website is offering heavy discounts on electronics and other items. Ever since the e-commerce companies have been allowed to resume operations, the Flipkart sale 2020 has been giving mega discounts on products like mobile phones, laptops, and television sets. Take advantage of the laptop bonanza Flipkart sale before they get sold out.

Acer NITRO 5 Core i5 9th Gen

Image credits: Flipkart screengrab

This product is available at Rs 77,990 during the Flipkart laptop bonanza sale. Flipkart India has slashed down the price of this laptop from Rs 1,29,999 to Rs 77,990. The laptop has 8 GB RAM and 2 TB HDD, 256 GB SSD with a Windows 10 Home 6 GB Graphics and NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1660 Ti. Another feature is that the laptop has a 15.6 inch full HD LED backlight anti-glare display. The website is offering additional discounts on certain debit and credit cards.

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Special PriceGet extra ₹1000 off (price inclusive of discount.

No cost EMI ₹4,000/month. Standard EMI also available.

Partner Offer: 12% Off on Flights tickets on Laptop Purchase.

Partner Offer: Extra 500 SuperCoins on purchase of laptop

Asus ZenBook Core i5 8th Gen

Image credits: Flipkart screengrab

Flipkart India has slashed down the price of this laptop from Rs 86,990 to Rs 47,990. The laptop has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD, with a Windows 10 Home 8 GB Graphics. Another feature is that the laptop has a 14 inch full HD LED backlight anti-glare display. Flipkart is offering additional discounts on the use of certain debit and credit cards.

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Special PriceGet extra â‚¹1000 off (price inclusive of discount.

No cost EMI â‚¹4,000/month. Standard EMI also available.

Partner Offer: 12% Off on Flights tickets on Laptop Purchase.

Partner Offer: Extra 500 SuperCoins on purchase of laptop

Avita Liber Core

Flipkart is offering this product at Rs 37,990. The initial price of this laptop was Rs 65,990. Avita Liber core has an 8GB RAM and 256 GB SSD. The laptop has a 14 inch full HD LED backlit IPS display screen.

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Special PriceGet extra â‚¹1000 off (price inclusive of discount.

No cost EMI â‚¹4,000/month. Standard EMI also available.

Partner Offer: 12% Off on Flights tickets on Laptop Purchase.

Partner Offer: Extra 500 SuperCoins on purchase of laptop

Image Credits: Flipkart.com