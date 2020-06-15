OnePlus 8 Pro Sale On Amazon: Sale Time, Offer Details, Price & More

Quick links:
The much-awaited Amazon Sale is going to go live today. It is for the first time that there will be a flash OnePlus 8 pro sale in India and fans cannot wait for it to start. Along with the OnePlus 8 Pro sale, fans will also find OnePlus 8 again going on sale today i.e. June 15, 2020. If you are wondering about OnePlus 8 Pro sale time, price and more here is all you need to know.
The OnePlus Pro 8 Sale on Amazon.in gives a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on SBI Bank cards along with an additional cashback of Rs 1,000 on Amazon Pay transactions. This offer is available with no-cost EMI options for 12 months as well. Besides that, users of Reliance Jio also have a chance to get benefits worth Rs 6000 while buying the phone. Moreover, buyers will get 6 free audiobooks along with Audible membership on the purchase.
The two variants of Oneplus 8 Pro have different pricing models. The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant costs a total of ₹54,999. However, the 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage variant starts at ₹ 59,999. This cost is for the base phone alone. Special variants like various colour and covers will probably cost more.
