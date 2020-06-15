OnePlus 8 Pro Sale On Amazon: Sale Time, Offer Details, Price & More

The much-awaited Amazon Sale is going to go live today. It is for the first time that there will be a flash OnePlus 8 pro sale in India and fans cannot wait for it to start. Along with the OnePlus 8 Pro sale, fans will also find OnePlus 8 again going on sale today i.e. June 15, 2020. If you are wondering about OnePlus 8 Pro sale time, price and more here is all you need to know.

OnePlus 8 Pro Sale time

The OnePlus 8 Pro sale will go Live on Amazon.in from 12 PM IST on June 15 i.e. today. The OnePlus 8 Sale on the eCommerce site will also begin at the same time.

OnePlus 8 Pro Sale in India on Amazon

The OnePlus Pro 8 Sale on Amazon.in gives a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on SBI Bank cards along with an additional cashback of Rs 1,000 on Amazon Pay transactions. This offer is available with no-cost EMI options for 12 months as well. Besides that, users of Reliance Jio also have a chance to get benefits worth Rs 6000 while buying the phone. Moreover, buyers will get 6 free audiobooks along with Audible membership on the purchase.

OnePlus 8 Pro Price

The two variants of Oneplus 8 Pro have different pricing models. The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant costs a total of ₹54,999. However, the 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage variant starts at ₹ 59,999. This cost is for the base phone alone. Special variants like various colour and covers will probably cost more.

Oneplus 8 pro specifications

Display Size: 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) 513 PPI, Fluid AMOLED, 120 Hz Refresh Rate

Resolution: 3168 x 1440 pixels

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

RAM: 8 GB RAM or 12 GB RAM

Internal Storage: 128 GB/256 GB

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

OS: Android v10 (Q) OxygenOS 10

Rear Camera: Quad-Rear Setup, 48 MP + 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP, with fixed focus

Front Camera: 16 MP f/2.45 Primary Camera

Battery Capacity: 4510 mAh (non-removable)

Charging: Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging (5V/6A), 30W Wireless Charging

Weight: 199 grams

Dimensions: 165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5 mm

Oneplus 8 specifications

Display Size: 6.55 inches (16.64 cm) 402 PPI, Fluid AMOLED, 120 Hz Refresh Rate

Screen Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

RAM: 6 GB RAM

Internal Storage: 128 GB/256 GB

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

OS: Android v10 (Q) OxygenOS 10

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 16 MP f/2.45 Primary Camera

Battery Capacity: 4300 mAh (non-removable)

Charging: Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging (5V/6A), 30W Wireless Charging (50 % in 22 minutes)

Weight: 180 grams

Dimensions: 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm

