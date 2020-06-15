Galaxy S20 BTS Edition Launched; Learn About Its Specifications And More

The K-pop juggernauts BTS have been the face of Samsung for some time now. The tech giant has launched a new BTS themed Galaxy S20+. The phone will be accompanied by Galaxy Buds+ which will be around BTS’ concept of purple love. BTS Galaxy S20+ will come in two variants, that is 5G and LTE. The phone will have an inbuilt BTS related themes and settings and will have a default Weverse access as well.

BTS’ Samsung Galaxy S20+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is available in India at an attractive price of ₹73,999. The body and the buds are going to be in a purple theme. There are attractive, BTS themed stickers available with the packaging as well. Samsung Galaxy S20+ adorns a glass and metal in purple as well, with BTS’ logo. It can also have a tiny purple heart at the back. The earbuds perfectly match the headset.

The exclusive version will be available through pre-orders. However, the Galaxy Buds+ can be found on Weverse1. The Galaxy S29+ 5G BTS Edition and the Galaxy S20+BTS version can also be available on the official website. BTS enthusiasts can order from June 19, 2020, from the link Samsung.com2. The device will be on the gallery from July 9. The device also marks the 7th anniversary of BTS as June 13 is the day they debuted.

Check out the first look:

The device will come with stickers, photo cards of all the seven members. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O dynamic AMOLED 2X display screen. The internal features have Samsung’s Exynos 990 and also a processor with 8GB RAM.

The camera has 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens accompanied by f/2.2 aperture and another 12-megapixel 79-degree wide-angle camera accompanied by an f/1.8 aperture. It will also have a 64-megapixel, telephoto lens accompanied with an f/2.0 aperture. Finally a depth vision lens for the back and main camera. For the front camera, it will have a 10-megapixel camera. The phone also has a 4,500mAh battery which is compatible with fast and wireless charging. The Android 10 is fit with One UI. Samsung Galaxy buds+ BTS edition is full proof with AKG, delivers wide and balanced music or sound. The buds come with an outer package and exclusive BTS designs.

