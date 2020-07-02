The Last Of Us 2 Sales Drop By 80% In Its Second Week, Expected To Dip Further

The Last of Us 2 debuted on June 19, 2020, and managed to sell around 4 million copies in the first three days since its launch. With these staggering numbers, the game managed to become the fastest-selling game for PS4 as fans were waiting for the game for over half a decade. But, as per recent reports, The Last of US 2 has registered an 80% drop in sales after week one. Though this sounds like a huge fall for the game, it is not unusual for a major title to experience a drop in sales after its first week.

The Last of Us 2 sales drop

The 80% sales drop has been experienced in the UK. Whereas, other countries around the world are reportedly witnessing a similar drop in the game sales. The figures which have been made public are based only on box sales and do not represent the digital sales figures. Even though The Last of Us 2 was the #1 game when it debuted, the game's sales have dropped by a huge margin. The game manages to consecutively top two weeks in the UK, but is not expected to hold that position for long.

Image courtesy - The Last of Us 2 gameplay/Naughty Dog

The Naughty Dog action-horror game did manage to become the fastest-selling game in the generation, leaving behind Uncharted 4 by just 1%. But, it has also managed to divide the fan base of the game by including some character decisions and plot developments that were not welcomed by the majority of gamers. Interestingly, people who had not played the original Last of Us game are now buying the box-version of the game as the remastered version of the original game saw an 82% rise in sales. The Last of Us 2 reportedly cost over $100 million to make, though actual figures have not been made public.

On a comparative aspect, Uncharted 4, which was also developed by Naughty Dog had witnessed a 78% drop in sales in its second week. Whereas, Marvel's Spider-Man boxed sales had witnessed an impressive 42% drop in its second week. Days Gone and God of War had experienced a 35% and 60% drop in their sales in the second week respectively. With the divisive nature of The Last of Us 2, it is expected that the sales of the game will be dipping down further in the coming weeks.

