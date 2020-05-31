Elon Musk Says He Is 'overcome With Emotion' After SpaceX's Successful Launch

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was 'full of emotions' after the successful launch of the Crew Dragon's Demo-2 mission on May 30. Musk while talking to the press after the launch said it is very hard for him to talk at the moment as he is quite overcome with emotion. "I really am quite overcome with emotion in this day so it's kind of hard to talk frankly," Musk said during the press conference at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

"I think this is something that's particularly important in the United States but appeals to everyone throughout the world who has within them the spirit of exploration. This is something that I think humanity should be excited about proud of occurring on this day," Musk said in a press conference held hours after the launch.

Crew Dragon launch

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched Crew Dragon’s second demonstration (Demo-2) mission from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT. The test flight with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board the Dragon spacecraft returned human spaceflight to the United States after nine long years. Crew Dragon is expected to autonomously dock to the International Space Station (ISS) at about 10:30 a.m. EDT on May 31.

National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) and SpaceX on May 27 had to call off their Demo-2 mission at the last moment due to bad weather conditions. However, the launch took place on Saturday with the Crew Dragon successfully launched into the near-Earth orbiter. Demo-2 is SpaceX’s final test flight to validate its crew transportation system, including the Crew Dragon, Falcon 9 rocket, launch pad, and operations capabilities. During the mission, the crew and the SpaceX mission controllers will verify the performance of the spacecraft among other things.

NASA on May 31 released videos of their crew as they continue their journey towards the International Space Station. Space veterans Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken recorded a video from inside their capsule named 'Endeavour' giving the people across the globe a first-hand tour of the capsule.

