Amazfit Bip S Reviews, Price And Sale Details That You Should Know Before Buying

The brand Huami is slowly getting known among the audience in India. Huami is known for its technology and especially their smartwatches. Huami is the exclusive provider of wearable technology for Xiaomi and maker of the Mi Band. They recently launched their latest smartwatch that is Amazfit Bip S. The smartwatch launched on June 3, 2020, in India. Amazfit Bip S has been gaining mixed reviews from the audience.

From where can you buy Amazfit Bip S

The smartwatch is available on Amazon and Flipkart. There is no change in the price on both the website.

On Amazon, you get a 10 % instant discount up to â‚¹1000 on minimum order of â‚¹5000 with SBI Credit cards. There is also an EMI option available on the product. You will get a â‚¹50 cashback with Amazon Pay UPI payment.

Talking about Flipkart, You have various offers on RuPay debit card and on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. There is a no-cost EMI option also available for the purchase of the product.

On both the website, you get a 10 days replacement policy and one year warranty for the product

Source: Amazfit Bip S Official Website

Amazfit Bip S reviews

Pros

Amazfit Bip S has a great battery life and accurate built-in GPS.

The smartwatch is water-resistant up to 50m.

It has a comfort fit and a simple UI.

Cons

Amazfit Bip S has bad app connectivity and sync.

The unstructured updates might annoy you because it takes time to update the smartwatch.

The display on the watch is slightly reflective.

One major con of the smartphone is that it does not support third-party apps.

Amazfit Bip S cannot record freestyle workouts. However, it might be great if the company fixes these problems with an update.

Amazfit Bip S price and specs

Amazfit is ultra-lightweight with a thin design. It weighs 31g.

It has a 40-day battery life which is the best part of the smartwatch.

The smartwatch has 10 sports modes and a bio tracker PPG heart rate sensor.

The strap material is Silicone.

Huami's Amazfit Bip S is available in 4 colours that are Black, Blue, Pink and White.

The Amazfit Bip S watch operates on Amazfit OS and supports Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.

The 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 generation tempered glass plus anti-fingerprint coating will also make sure that the smartwatch does not get any scratches.

Amazfit Bip S has a Clip dock charging method.

The smartwatch is currently priced at â‚¹ 4,999.

