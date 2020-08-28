Amazon Halo Early Access Details: How To Get, Price, Specs, Features And More

Amazon has not entered into the fitness market with a new fitness brand called Halo. This new fitness brand aims to provide all users with personal health and wellness monitoring with comprehensive pieces of advice. Since the time of the announcement, people are going crazy to get hold of this new fitness product. However, the problem is that the Halo fitness bands are not yet launched by the company. But, you can still avail the Amazon Halo Early Access. If you have been waiting to know more details about Amazon Halo Early Access and its features, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
Just like the name suggests, the Halo fitness band is quite different from all the other bands currently in the market. What makes this band different than the others is that Halo comes without a screen, it is denoted as the Health and wellness band because it not only provides an interface to monitor one's health but it also gives essential pieces of advice to keep a person away from unhealthy habits.
A statement on the promotion page of Amazon.com reads: "For the first time, you can access a highly accurate body composition measurement right at your fingertips. WW members say it motivates them to continue on their journey".
Amazon Halo Early Access is only available for the 50 states inside the United States of America. To get early access you need to be from the US or else you would not be able to hold of this incredible fitness band. According to the official site of Amazon Halo Early Access promotion page, the Halo health and wellness band costs $64.99 with a 35% discount. This is a "Limited Time Price" only for Amazon Halo Early Access and if you miss the chance that fitness band might cost you $99.99.
