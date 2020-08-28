Amazon Halo Early Access Details: How To Get, Price, Specs, Features And More

Amazon has not entered into the fitness market with a new fitness brand called Halo. This new fitness brand aims to provide all users with personal health and wellness monitoring with comprehensive pieces of advice. Since the time of the announcement, people are going crazy to get hold of this new fitness product. However, the problem is that the Halo fitness bands are not yet launched by the company. But, you can still avail the Amazon Halo Early Access. If you have been waiting to know more details about Amazon Halo Early Access and its features, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Amazon Halo - Health & wellness band

Just like the name suggests, the Halo fitness band is quite different from all the other bands currently in the market. What makes this band different than the others is that Halo comes without a screen, it is denoted as the Health and wellness band because it not only provides an interface to monitor one's health but it also gives essential pieces of advice to keep a person away from unhealthy habits.

Also Read | Fastest-spinning White Dwarf discovered with a speed of 2 rotations/sec

A statement on the promotion page of Amazon.com reads: "For the first time, you can access a highly accurate body composition measurement right at your fingertips. WW members say it motivates them to continue on their journey".

Amazon Halo Specifications and Features

Screen-free for fewer distractions.

Body Composition: Measure body fat percentage, a better indicator of health than weight or BMI alone.

Measure body fat percentage, a better indicator of health than weight or BMI alone. Activity: Track the intensity & duration of your movement plus sedentary time.

Track the intensity & duration of your movement plus sedentary time. Sleep: Analyze patterns like how often you wake up during the night.

Analyze patterns like how often you wake up during the night. Labs: Science-backed experiments and challenges from experts like the Mayo Clinic, SWEAT, and Headspace.

Science-backed experiments and challenges from experts like the Mayo Clinic, SWEAT, and Headspace. Tone: Analyze the qualities of your voice like energy and positivity to help strengthen communication with different people like waiter, boss, spouse and others.

Analyze the qualities of your voice like energy and positivity to help strengthen communication with different people like waiter, boss, spouse and others. Audio: 2 built-in microphones for Tone analysis

2 built-in microphones for Tone analysis Warranty : 1-year limited warranty.

: 1-year limited warranty. Included in the box: Sensor, band, USB charging clip, and Quick Start Guide

Sensor, band, USB charging clip, and Quick Start Guide Water-resistance: Swimproof; water-resistant to 50M

Also Read | Sun might have a 'long lost twin'; study explains traces of binary system

How to get Amazon Halo Early Access

Amazon Halo Early Access is only available for the 50 states inside the United States of America. To get early access you need to be from the US or else you would not be able to hold of this incredible fitness band. According to the official site of Amazon Halo Early Access promotion page, the Halo health and wellness band costs $64.99 with a 35% discount. This is a "Limited Time Price" only for Amazon Halo Early Access and if you miss the chance that fitness band might cost you $99.99.

Also Read | iPhone 12 Pro Max features leaked! The camera will feature LiDAR Scanner

Amazon Halo Early Access process

Visit the official site of Amazon Halo Early Access promotion page

Then, Sign Up for the Early Access for the Amazon Halo Health and Wellness band.

Complete the payment procedures.

Once you are done, you will receive the confirmation and soon you will get the brand-new Halo Fitness band

you can choose to go with the Amazon Membership.

The Amazon Halo membership includes body composition, tone of voice analysis, sleep & activity tracking, and more — free for 6 months. Auto-renews at $3.99/month + tax. Contact Customer Service to cancel.

All Images/Promo image/Videos ~ Amazon.com

Also Read | New Nintendo Switch console to roll out next year with incredible upgrades